Jilissa Zoltko Lounges In Bed Wearing A Skimpy Lingerie Set

Jilissa Zoltko took to Instagram on Monday, June 8, to share a sizzling new snapshot that highlighted her killer curves. The brand new photo showed the American model lounging around in a sexy Lounge Underwear set.

In the pic, Jilissa was seen wearing skimpy pink lingerie. The top boasted a sporty look that featured a scoop neckline, showing her décolletage. It had a unique design with the upper part of the chest covered in opaque fabric, while the lower part was sheer. The base featured a thick band with the signature Lounge logo.

She sported the matching pair of bottoms that featured high-cut legs that highlighted her curvy hips. Like the bra, the thick waistband on the undergarment sported the brand’s logo. The panties also had a narrow, sheer cut-out just below the stretchable band.

In the snap, Jilissa appeared to be in her bedroom, posing on her bed. She laid on her side with her legs closed. She used her right hand as support for her head, and raised her other hand and placed it on her temple. She looked straight into the camera with a pout and a sultry gaze. The angle displayed the side of her curvy behind, which delighted some viewers.

She appeared to enhance her beauty with a dewy foundation, darkened eyebrows, several coats of black mascara on her upper and lower lids, as well as a hint of blush, and glowing highlighter. To complete her glam look, she applied some pink lip gloss on her lips. To keep the focus solely on her new intimate set, she decided to wear minimal jewelry. She sported a gold pendant necklace, a bangle, and a ring. She left her blond locks down and styled in soft waves.

Jilissa opted to use emoji in the caption, instead of words. She also made sure to tag Lounge Underwear in both the post and the picture.

The newest upload proved to be a hit with Jilissa’s avid admirers. After being published, the post gained more than 30,400 likes and over 350 comments. Many of her social media fans took to the comments to shower her with compliments. Most of them told her how beautiful she looked, while some followers raved about her flawless skin and body.

“The most sensual and the most beautiful,” an admirer gushed.

“You look so gorgeous in every picture. Camera perfection,” another fan commented.

“The color of the bikini looks so good on you! You are insanely hot!” added a third social media follower.

“Oh lord, your eyes are amazing, and your legs look so lean,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.