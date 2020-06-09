Alexa Collins Looks Like A Total Smokeshow In A Black Crop Top & See-Through Pants

Alexa Collins steamed up her Instagram page this morning with a hot new post that proved to be an instant hit with her thousands of fans.

The sizzling upload contained a total of three photos that captured the Florida native standing outside in the middle of a long, brick sidewalk. Behind her was a large boat tied up on the edge of the water, which the model noted in the caption of the post she was “always by.” Several large buildings could be seen in the background as well.

Alexa did not give an indication as to where she was headed during her trip downtown, but she was certainly dressed to impress for whatever her plans she had. The social media sensation looked like a total smokeshow in a coordinated black crop top and pants combo from the Miami-based store The Boutique that perfectly suited her slender frame.

Alexa stunned in an off-the-shoulder crop top with puffy mesh sleeves. The piece boasted a wide neckline that fell low down her chest, leaving an eyeful of cleavage well on display. It was tied together in a tight knot in the middle of her bust, leaving her flat midsection and abs in full view as well.

The model also sported a pair of matching pants that were even more risque. The bottoms clung tightly to Alexa’s curvy hips and were made of the same see-through mesh material that offered a glimpse of her sculpted legs underneath. The piece was also of a high-rise style that further highlighted her taut tummy and trim waist.

Alexa completed her look with a wicker handbag and a pair of strappy sandals that could be just barely be seen underneath the dramatic flare of her pants. She also added a set of dainty pendant necklaces and gold hoop earrings to give her ensemble a hint of bling. Her platinum tresses were worn down and gently blew in the breeze behind her.

She opted for a full face of makeup as well. The application looked to include a metallic pink lip gloss, dark blush, shimmering highlighter, and mascara.

The triple-pic update was quickly met with praise by many of Alexa’s 968,000 Instagram followers. It has amassed over 3,000 likes after just 30 minutes of going live to her page. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the post as well.

“Looking gorgeous Alexa,” one person wrote.

“Absolutely flawless goddess,” quipped another fan.

“So beautiful as always,” a third admirer remarked.

“Love this outfit so much,” added a fourth follower.

Alexa seems to impress her fans no matter what she wears in her Instagram posts. Yesterday, the star left them stunned again when she flaunted her incredible bikini body while out on a boat in a bright and colorful two-piece. The post proved to be another hit, amassing more than 19,000 likes and 313 comments to date.