Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet Image Of Husband Chandler Powell: ‘This Photo Makes My Heart So Incredibly Happy’

Bindi Irwin shared a sweet image of her husband, Chandler Powell, working at the Australia Zoo and added a touching caption about how happy it made her. The daughter of the late Steve Irwin posted a pic in which her husband posed with some furry friends at the wildlife refuge where the Irwin family resides and works. Bindi shared the image of two animals meeting for the first time and her husband’s involvement in the moment.

In the adorable pic, Chandler was seen holding a wombat. He cradled the animal in his arms as he brought it closer to a wallaby that was standing and observing nearby. The pair greeting one another was so sweet and part of the work the zoo does to introduce animals in a gentle manner.

Chandler is Bindi’s husband of two months. The couple wed on March 25 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in a ceremony attended only by her mother Terri, brother Bob, and her late father’s best friend, Wes Mannion, who officiated. The couple dated for six years prior to becoming man and wife. They met at the zoo in 2013, when Chandler was visiting Australia as part of a national wakeboarding competition.

Fans of the family loved the image that was, according to a comment made by Chandler, captured by his wife. He shared he was happy that Bindi was able to get this special moment frozen in time. Many of the couple’s followers seemed to agree.

“Gorgeous pic. Hope you two are well and LOVING married life,” stated one follower.

“That’s an adorable moment captured on camera. Thank you for sharing!” said a second fan of the couple.

“What an absolutely fantastic moment caught on camera they are both so cute! You too Chandler! My heart is in love with the wombat and kangaroo duo,” said a third Instagram user of the adorable moment captured between the animals.

The image has been liked 101,202 times and counting thus far. Bindi’s 3.5 million Instagram fans regularly comment and follow along with the clan’s daily adventures at the Australia Zoo.

At the zoo, Chandler and Bindi, along with her mother and brother, tend to and care for the animal preserve started by her grandparents, Bob and Lyn, in 1970. Chandler has lived and worked at the zoo with the Irwin family since 2018 when he moved to Australia from his home state of Florida to be close to his girlfriend and to become more involved in the family business.