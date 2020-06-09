Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet Image Of Husband Chandler Powell: ‘This Photo Makes My Heart So Incredibly Happy’

Bindi Irwin shared a sweet image of her husband, Chandler Powell, working at the Australia Zoo and added a touching caption about how happy it made her. The daughter of the late Steve Irwin posted a pic in which her husband posed with some furry friends at the wildlife refuge where the Irwin family resides and works. Bindi shared the image of two animals meeting for the first time and her husband’s involvement in the moment.
In the adorable pic, Chandler was seen holding a wombat. He cradled the animal in his arms as he brought it closer to a wallaby that was standing and observing nearby. The pair greeting one another was so sweet and part of the work the zoo does to introduce animals in a gentle manner.
Chandler is Bindi’s husband of two months. The couple wed on March 25 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in a ceremony attended only by her mother Terri, brother Bob, and her late father’s best friend, Wes Mannion, who officiated. The couple dated for six years prior to becoming man and wife. They met at the zoo in 2013, when Chandler was visiting Australia as part of a national wakeboarding competition.
This moment. My favourite wedding day photograph. This isn’t the fairytale image capturing the ‘perfect’ wedding day feeling. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. This picture was taken after we had to change our entire wedding. We decided not to have wedding guests due to the global crisis for everyone’s health and safety. Our family and friends couldn’t be there to celebrate with us. However, they all encouraged us to continue on and get married. From their love and support, we felt love win. We changed our wedding date the night before we got married but we were determined to let love win. Everything from the cake to the flowers were different. Thankfully, we worked with local businesses to make it happen. They helped love win. On our wedding day we were finally about to get married and the paparazzi flew over us in a helicopter scaring our wildlife. We had to leave our stunning wedding venue on the African Savannah for their safety. I said goodbye to the place I had dreamed of getting married for so many years. At that moment I remembered the filming barn where I’d spent much of my life with my family working on Crocodile Hunter and Bindi The Jungle Girl. I knew we could make it work and our zoo crew helped us to move everything inside. I watched love win. I was there in my wedding dress, husband-to-be by my side, moving tables and flowers and trying to make our day finally become a reality. At one point I sat on a chair in the corner doing my best not to think about how overwhelming things seemed. I missed the people who couldn’t be there, my dad, Chandler’s family, our dear friends, my family. Chandler stopped what he was doing and sat next to me. I asked him to list me happy things. He proceeded to remind me that love ALWAYS wins. That’s when this picture was taken. Despite everything, we got married and I’ll forever be grateful. Sure, things weren’t perfect but that’s life. Life is messy and beautiful and meant to be felt. We were overcoming great obstacles to prove that unconditional love is the most important foundation. Our wedding day wasn’t what we planned but it was an extraordinary starting point for our marriage to bloom. ❤️
Fans of the family loved the image that was, according to a comment made by Chandler, captured by his wife. He shared he was happy that Bindi was able to get this special moment frozen in time. Many of the couple’s followers seemed to agree.
“Gorgeous pic. Hope you two are well and LOVING married life,” stated one follower.
“That’s an adorable moment captured on camera. Thank you for sharing!” said a second fan of the couple.
“What an absolutely fantastic moment caught on camera they are both so cute! You too Chandler! My heart is in love with the wombat and kangaroo duo,” said a third Instagram user of the adorable moment captured between the animals.
This is a note to our Australia Zoo Crew – THANK YOU. For your dedication, your passion and enthusiasm to make a difference on the planet. Thank you for your commitment to educating and inspiring others to love and respect wildlife. Thank you for working so incredibly hard to help us to continue Dad’s important work. These are certainly wild times but it warms my heart knowing that we’re all in this together. Every day we put on our khakis and we come together as Wildlife Warriors. You’re part of our family and you mean the world to us. ????
The image has been liked 101,202 times and counting thus far. Bindi’s 3.5 million Instagram fans regularly comment and follow along with the clan’s daily adventures at the Australia Zoo.
At the zoo, Chandler and Bindi, along with her mother and brother, tend to and care for the animal preserve started by her grandparents, Bob and Lyn, in 1970. Chandler has lived and worked at the zoo with the Irwin family since 2018 when he moved to Australia from his home state of Florida to be close to his girlfriend and to become more involved in the family business.