‘Attack On Titan’ Chapter 129 Hints At Death Of Two Veteran Heroes

The latest chapter of Attack on Titan, which is titled “Retrospective,” featured the outcome of the intense battle between the Marley-Eldia alliance and the Yeagerists. Though most of their allies were either on the verge of death or suffering from serious injuries, the Marley-Eldia alliance managed to leave the port of Paradis Island with Kiyomi Azumabito and the mechanics while pulling the flying boat that they are planning to use to find Eren Yeager. However, to ensure that the Yeagerists would no longer get in the way of the Marley-Elia alliance, two veteran soldiers from Marley and Eldia — General Theo Magath and Keith Shadis — needed to sacrifice their own lives.

Attack on Titan Chapter 129 started with the continuation of the battle at the port of Paradis Island. Reiner Braun and Annie Leonard had already unleashed the Armored Titan and the Female Titan, but Floch Forster and the Yeagerists didn’t seem to be intimidated and were all willing to give up their own lives to prevent them from stopping Eren and the Rumbling. While waiting for reinforcements, Floch ordered his men to gather all the Thunder Spears that they had and use them to fight the Armored Titan and the Female Titan.

Though they managed to kill several enemies, the Armored Titan and the Female Titan couldn’t beat the Yeagerists all by themselves. The Female Titan suffered huge damage after using her arms to protect Kiyomi and the mechanics, while the Armored Titan was immobilized after using his body to block the Thunder Spears directed at Annie.

With the Armored Titan and the Female Titan down, Floch ordered the Yeagerists to shift their focus to the mechanics and the ship that they were planning to use to escape. However, to everyone’s surprise, another titan appeared in front of them.

Though he still couldn’t control his new power, Falco’s Jaw Titan gave Magath and his comrades enough time to bring Kiyomi and mechanics safely to the ship. Magath started to get worried again after seeing the train carrying Yeagerist soldiers getting close. However, the train exploded before reaching the port, giving Magath a sense of relief.

Attack on Titan Chapter 129 revealed that Shadis was the one who attacked the train carrying the Yeagerist soldiers. While the Marley-Eldia alliance was escaping, Magath and Shadis decided to stay and fight the Yeagerists by themselves. They joined forces in destroying the other ship at the port that the Yeagerist could use to sink the flying boat.

Magath went on the room where the ammo supply was located and told Shadis to jump into the sea before he set the ship on fire. However, Shadis chose to die with Magath, believing the someday people would about them as the heroes who saved the world.