‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Star Sutton Stracke Shows Off Beach Body In Stunning New Photos

The Bravo newcomer says she's a 'beach girl.'

Sutton Stracke shared some beachy pics in honor of World Oceans Day. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) Season 10 star posted a slideshow to Instagram that showed her love for the beach as well as her love for high-end swimwear.

In a new Instagram share, the 49-year-old RHOBH newcomer posted a gorgeous shot of the ocean and a pic of her posing on a yacht in a white dress while holding an embellished clutch. In another pic, Sutton stripped down to a strapless blue bikini and sunglasses as she lounged on the beach with a friend.

In another swimsuit shot, the Bravo beauty posed with her boyfriend, real estate agent Michael Mahoney, while wearing a large sun hat and a matching gold bikini with chain straps. Sutton’s bikini body was partially covered with an oversized green coverup dress as she stood with her man in the sand

The Southern debutante also shared throwback pics of her kids Porter, Philip, and James Stracke as they spent time on a yacht and playing in the sand along Emerald Bay. The slideshow ended with a stunning shot of the sun setting on the ocean.

In the caption to the post, Sutton celebrated the ocean and her love for the beach. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star used her platform to urge followers to keep the ocean and the planet healthy.

In comments to the post, fans praised Sutton for her message and her refreshing presence on the long-running reality show. But many zeroed in on the couture-loving reality star’s summertime wardrobe.

“Love those pink sunglasses! I want!” one fan wrote.

“Love the yacht wear!” another added.

Other fans referenced Sutton’s past RHOBH comment about how she likes to listen to “yacht rock,” while others said they want to learn more about Sutton’s family and her backstory.

“Yas!” a fan wrote. “Give us that back story and get you that extra diamond girl!!!”

Sutton famously lost her full-time Housewives status because her ex-husband, Christian Stracke, did not want their kids to appear on TV. The newcomer, who joined the RHOBH cast alongside Garcelle Beauvais, was ultimately “demoted” to a Friend of the Housewives because she was unable to share a major chunk of her life while filming the Bravo reality show.

While fans will get to know more about Sutton as the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills plays out, one look at her Instagram feed shows that she has long had a love for the ocean, yachts, and stylish swimwear.