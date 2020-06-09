Kanye West’s Support Of Black Lives Matter May Be Influenced By Kim Kardashian, Insiders Say

Insiders claim that Kanye West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, was behind the rapper’s support for the Black Lives Matter movement, Page Six reported on Monday. Kanye has made some big moves recently to show his support for racial equality after previously being a vocal Trump supporter.

A source told Page Six that Kim was “the catalyst” for Kanye’s new support. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the rapper created a 529 savings account to fund education expenses for George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna. Kanye also donated $2 million to assist BLM organizations. The large donation will help the families of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery in their quest for justice. The rapper also marched in protests in his hometown of Chicago.

Kanye’s wife has long been outspoken for those in need and a very vocal advocate for prison reform and racial equality. Kim famously campaigned for the release of Alice Marie Johnson, a young woman who had been serving a life sentence in prison for a minor drug offense. Kim’s public campaign secured the woman a meeting with Donald Trump, which then led to Alice’s release in 2018.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also created and starred in a documentary entitled Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project on the Oxygen network. The film highlighted her advocacy for unjustly incarcerated men and women.

Although Kanye’s wife has been a vocal advocate of Black Lives Matter for some time, some insist that Kim’s influence was not the reason that Kanye had been so outspoken lately. Lyrics for several of Kanye’s songs, including the recent New Slaves, often discuss racial issues.

The Page Six sources pointed out that the rapper has previously been involved with social change and that recent events have profoundly affected the rapper.

“He was pained by the video of the murder of George Floyd and fully supports the peaceful protesting happening around the world,” the Page Six source said.

The source continued that Kanye’s political support and opinions are different than his social views and that the two can be separated for the rapper.

“He has always been a fierce advocate for black lives, racial equality and human rights. People confuse his support of the president to mean he supports his politics and ideology … it’s never about politics.”

Kim’s representative responded to the claim that she was behind Kanye’s recent good deeds as “not true.”