Hilde Osland Goes Braless Under A Front-Tie Crop Top For Sultry Instagram Update

The Norwegian bombshell put her cleavage and toned midriff on display in the sexy item, which she pair with cozy sweats.

Hilde Osland’s Instagram followers got an eyeful of her killer curves in today’s social media share. The Norwegian beauty looked smoking hot in a white, front-tie crop top, opting to go braless under the ribbed number for extra sauciness. Hilde paired the long-sleeved top with light-gray sweats and white sneakers, giving off both sultry and cozy vibes in the sporty-chic outfit. She showed off the look while posing on a wood bench table set, and included a sexy close-up for a more detailed view of her bust.

The model put her incredible figure on full display in the first photo, which showing her sitting sideways on the cushioned seat. She held one leg folded in front of her body, giving fans a good look at her platform mesh kicks, and raised her arms, pulling up her long, blond tresses into what looked like a messy bun. A white scrunchie adorned her wrist, indicating that she was in the midst of styling her hair.

Hilde flashed some serious skin in the skimpy top, which cut off at the ribs, perfectly showing off her toned midriff. The look teased a tantalizing hint of cleavage and exposed a good glimpse of underboob. The gorgeous blonde decked her décolletage with an assortment of gold chain necklaces of various sized, which further drew the eye to the revealing neckline. The top tied in the middle of the chest with a thin loopy bow that draped down her midsection, luring the gaze to her tiny waist.

The 32-year-old wasn’t looking at the lens, but rather turned her head to the side, glancing into the distance with a serene expression. A few rebel tendrils brushed over her cheek and forehead, calling attention to her double earrings. Hilde faced the camera for the second snap, shooting a smoldering gaze at the photographer. This time around she wore her hair down, letting her wavy locks fall over her shoulder as she tilted her head to the side. The pic flaunted her braless cleavage, increasing the sexiness factor of her post.

Snapped in a sunlit interior, Hilde looked radiant as she basked in the golden rays. A glass railing visible in the background suggested an open balcony, one that seemed to be overlooking a lake landscape engulfed in luxuriant vegetation. The stylish decor included a pair of potted plants — one decorating the table next to Hilde, and the other resting on the floor at her back.

The model was all dolled-up for the shoot, emphasizing her natural beauty with what looked like a reddish eyeshadow that matched the peach shade on her lips. She also appeared to be wearing dark eyeliner and long lashes to further bring out her blue eyes, and sported rosy cheeks that looked perfectly highlighted.

Her outfit was from the brand, Missy Empire, which Hilde tagged in her caption. She added a white heart that seemingly mirrored the color of her revealing top, ending with a sparkles emoji.

As expected, the upload stirred quite the excitement among her fans, who were thrilled to see the stunning blonde rocking yet another head-turning look. Her post racked up 43,000 likes in less than two hours of going live, in addition to 712 comments.

“Ok now that’s cute,” read one message.

“Looks comfy,” remarked another follower, leaving a smiling-face emoji.

“You’re so beautiful,” gushed a third Instagram user.

“The most beautiful of landscapes does not compare with your beauty,” poetically penned a fourth fan, who added a heart emoji.