Georgia Fowler Reveals Her Model Body In A Strapless Bikini For World Oceans Day

Georgia Fowler proudly showed off her bikini body at the beach in a sizzling new Instagram upload shared to celebrate World Oceans Day on Monday, June 8. The New Zealand-born Victoria’s Secret model showed off her uber-fit and toned frame as she posed in a light blue bikini while she shared an important message about protecting the world’s oceans.
The first snap in the multi-photo upload showed the Project Runway New Zealand Season 1 host as she made her way into the seawater.
The 27-year-old model — who was recently snapped by paparazzi in a skimpy bright yellow bikini during a trip to Australia’s Bondi Beach with her boyfriend Nathan Dalah — was ankle-deep in the ocean and stood with her legs apart as she closed her eyes and gave a kissing face to the camera.
This World Ocean day ???? let’s learn, change, and spread love to all our worlds people and our planet. ????????♻️ I found a really beautiful Chinese philosophy by Lao Tzu in 500BC on water, I think we could take a lot away from. ‘Let’s be like the water and have humility, harmony, and be open change, & adapt.’ Link to talk in my stories ????
Georgia flashed her glowing allover tan in her bikini look, which featured a blue bandeau-style top that sat a little low on her chest to show off a little cleavage and her decolletage.
She paired the top with high-waisted bikini bottoms in the same color. They sat just under her bellybutton to highlight her very slim waist and toned abs.
She also accessorized with a gold chain around her neck as she stood barefoot on the white sand, which curved around and appeared to stretch for miles behind her with a row of foliage along the beach’s edge.
The lingerie model didn’t reveal exactly when or where the first snap was taken, but also included a few more nature photos in her upload that showed the view at what appeared to be a number of different beaches.
In the caption, Georgia shared an important message with her 1.1 million followers where she urged them to “learn, change, and spread love.”
A number of fans took to the comments section to share love for the star.
“Looking gorgeous,” one Instagram user commented.
“ABSOLUTELY STUNNING!” another person said in all caps.
“Totally mesmerising,” a third comment read.
Georgia’s latest upload has received more than 25,000 likes in the first eight hours since she posted it to her account.
15 min no equipment workout follow me or follow below ???????? Walk outs x 5 Lunge w Transverse reach Hamstring stretch Switch Lateral lunge x 10 each side Squat x 10 Alternating curtsy lunge x 6 each side (12 total) Burpees 20 sec Mountain Climbers 20sec High Knees 20 sec Rest 20 sec Repeat Pilates roll up x5 Alternating dead bugs x 10 each side (20 total) Classic sit up x 10 Crunch pulse x 10 Scissor kicks x 10 each side (20 total) Hip lifts x 20 Flutter Kicks x 20 Plank hold 20 sec Plank saw x 10 Plank shoulder taps x 10 Leg lifts x 10 Stretch & stay well ????
This is far from the first or only time the star has treated her followers to a sizzling photo of herself in her swimwear. Last month, Georgia sent pulses racing when she posed for the camera in a white bikini while she lied back during a trip out on the water on a boat.