Leigh-Anne Pinnock Takes Part In Black Lives Matter Protest: ‘A Moment Of Unity I Will Never Forget’

Leigh-Anne Pinnock — who is one-fourth of successful British girl group Little Mix — took to Instagram to share a couple of new photos herself. The singer was captured taking part in the Black Lives Matter protest that took place in the United Kingdom after recently being vocal about experiencing racism.

The “Shout Out to My Ex” hitmaker wore an oversized denim jacket. Underneath, she opted for a black garment and covered herself from the mouth down with a black bandana. Pinnock sported her dark curly hair up in a ponytail and appeared to be going for a natural makeup look. The 28-year-old took a sign to the protest that read “you think you’re tired of hearing about racism. Imagine how you would feel experiencing it.”

Pinnock — who recently got engaged to footballer Andre Gray — posted two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was photographed walking in the protest with numerous people behind her holding up signs. The entertainer held her sign in front of her and was caught looking directly in front.

In the next slide, Pinnock raised her sign above her head with other protesters who were doing the same. The powerful photo saw the British star standing up for what she believes in and trying to make a positive change.

For her caption, Pinnock expressed that the protest felt like a moment of unity that she will never forget.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBL5NOhHHkl/

She didn’t add a geotag with her upload. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Pinnock has been spending her time in the United Kingdom.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Pinnock recently opened up experiencing racism in an emotional five-minute-long clip. The X Factor winner expressed that she felt that she was the “least favored” member of her group and that she had to work “10 times harder” than her bandmates.

“Part of me is fully aware that my experience would have been ever harder to deal with had I been dark-skinned. Our reality is no matter how far you think you’ve come, racism exists,” she said. “There comes a point in every black human’s life… [when] you realize racism does not exclude you.”