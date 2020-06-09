Deborah Tramitz Gets Flirty In Lace Lingerie

Deborah Tramitz teased her 1 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, June 9, when she published a new update. In the newest share, the German model showcased her incredibly toned physique in a skimpy lace lingerie set.

In the brand-new photo, Deborah was photographed inside a posh-looking bathroom with a wooden interior. The room was well-lit, making the place conducive for indoor photography. She posed in front of the vanity, showing her toned backside and perky bottoms. She looked over her shoulder, seemingly checking out her body. She was holding a white towel with her left hand, while her other hand was placed in front of her taut tummy.

The next post in the series showed a short video of the model showcasing her enviable assets. The place was presumably different from the one in the snap. She faced a different mirror, though dressed in the same intimates.

For the upload, Deborah rocked a deep green bra-and-panty combo. The bra was made of lace and featured padded triangle-style cups. It had a halter design, as well as a thick base that hugged her midriff. It boasted a plunging neckline that exposed her cleavage, though it was not so visible as some strands of hair covered the area. She sported a matching pair of bottoms, crafted in lace and silk. The waistline accentuated her toned midsection, and the high-cut helped elongate her legs. The thong also boasted her round derriere, which delighted many fans.

Deborah left her brunette tresses down and styled straight in the photo, while she sported a different do in the short clip. She enhanced her beauty with cosmetics. She appeared to wear a full-coverage foundation, defined eyebrows, thick black mascara, glowing highlighter, and lipstick.

In the caption, she greeted her fans in English and wrote something about her underwear in German. She shared that her sexy ensemble was from a brand called Bumbum. She also mentioned about the online store having a discount.

As of this writing, her recent social media upload garnered more than 18,900 likes and over 350 comments. Hundreds of her online admirers flocked to the comments section and wrote adoring messages. Most of them expressed their thoughts about her extremely fit body. Other followers were left speechless. Instead, they opted to use emoji.

