Heather Graham, 50, Sizzles In A Cream Bikini: ‘Having A Beach Day’

The actress looked years younger than her age in a cream two-piece at the beach alongside Odessa Rae.

Actress Heather Graham showed off her ageless bikini body on Instagram this week as she enjoyed a sunny beach day with a girlfriend. The former Scrubs and Twin Peaks star put her flawless bikini body on show for her followers as she slipped into a two-piece alongside her close friend and Hard Candy actress Odessa Rae.

The twosome posed on the sand together in the photo Heather posted to her account on Monday (June 8). The star stood on the left and had her left hand on her waist as she flashed a slight smile.

The 50-year-old actress, who fans may recognize from her roles in The Hangover franchise and the movie Boogie Nights, looked years younger than her actual age as she showed off her fit and toned body in a cream two-piece and a large-brimmed sun hat.

Heather’s bikini was made up of a plunging top with a thin string across the bottom of her chest that tied around her torso. She proudly flashed her seriously slim middle, which was highlighted with a pair of matching cream bottoms.

The low-rise bikini bottoms sat below her bellybutton. They featured what appeared to be a ruched design on the straps, which stretched over both of her hips and perfectly showcased her long, lean legs.

She had her blond hair curled and rocked a pair of oversized sunglasses under her hat.

As for Odessa, she also slipped into a bikini with a pair of large shades on her eyes for their day at the beach.

The star wore a leopard-print bikini, made up of a triangle top that was largely covered by her red hair that flowed down past her shoulders.

She opted for a matching swimwear look. Odessa paired the top with skimpy bottoms in the same animal-print that she tied into two bows on her hips.

Both went barefoot on the sand and posed for the camera with the ocean visible behind them. In the caption, Heather told fans that it felt “like the first day of summer” which is why they decided to head to the coast.

Plenty of fans shared gushing messages in the comments section. A number of Instagram users shared their disbelief that Heather celebrated her 50th birthday in January.

“You’re 25, right?” one person asked.

“Body goals,” another fan said with a clapping emoji.

“Still rockin’ the perfect bikini body,” a third impressed fan said.

But Heather’s no stranger to a bikini snap on Instagram.

Last year, she set pulses racing on the social media site once again when she posed in a skimpy green bikini during a vacation to Italy.