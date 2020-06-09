Hunter McGrady Flaunts Her Cleavage In Gorgeous Close-Up Snap

Buxom bombshell Hunter McGrady thrilled her 664,000 Instagram followers with a close-up snap that showed off her ample assets in her latest Instagram update. The picture appeared to have been taken in Hunter’s home and featured a relatively neutral backdrop, although she didn’t include a geotag with the post.

Hunter kept her ensemble simple, wearing a black tank top with thick straps that stretched over her shoulders. The tank had a scoop neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The sleeveless look also showed off her arms. She added a few accessories to her look, including a silver ring with a unique shape on one finger and a delicate necklace.

The picture was cropped just below Hunter’s cleavage, so the bottom portion of her ensemble couldn’t be seen. However, there was still plenty to appreciate, as Hunter’s beauty was on full display. She pulled her long blond locks into a messy bun, though she left several strands hanging loose to frame her face. She posed with her chin resting on one hand, which drew attention to her stunning features.

Hunter’s beauty look was simple yet breathtaking. Bold brows framed her stunning eyes and she appeared to have applied subtle brown and gray eyeshadow to give herself a slight smoky eye look without being too overpowering. She seemed to have added a hint of blush for a natural glow. She covered her plump pout in what looked like a nude hue.

The beauty gazed directly at the camera with a serious expression. She paired the close-up shot with a heartfelt, lengthy caption in which she shared some of her thoughts with her followers after having muted herself for a period of time. She took the opportunity to share her beliefs with her audience and acknowledge some of her oversights in the past. She also mentioned the ways she was looking to change moving forward.

Her followers loved the update. The post racked up over 19,900 likes within 19 hours, including a like from fellow buxom model Ashley Alexiss. It also received 335 comments from her eager fans.

“So well said. Thank you,” one fan wrote, loving Hunter’s caption.

“Always inspired by you!” added another, followed by two heart emoji.

“Such a natural beauty,” a third follower remarked.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” admired a fourth person.

