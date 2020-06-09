Sean Lowe Pokes Fun At His ‘Bachelor’ Journey As He Rewatches His Season With His Wife Catherine Giudici

'The Bachelor' star awkwardly watched himself kiss other women as his wife sat by his side.

Sean Lowe poked fun at his journey to find love as he rewatched his season of The Bachelor with his wife, Catherine Giudici, by his side.

The Season 17 star of the ABC franchise was the focus of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever, ABC’s clip show replacement for the still-on-hiatus upcoming season of The Bachelorette. The three-hour special showed Sean’s season of the ABC dating show in a condensed format.

Ahead of The Bachelor special, Sean took to Twitter to tell fans that he would be ending his self-imposed break from the social media platform to “roast” himself as he watched his season play out once again. The reality star added that it only seemed fair, since he had been roasting other members of the franchise for years.

As his season replayed, Sean commented on his romantic encounters with some of the other women he dated on the show as he awkwardly watched with his wife.

“Watching this with Catherine. Please say a prayer for me,” Sean tweeted.

“This kiss thing was really awkward but not as awkward as watching it with my wife right now,” the dad of three later added.

“So far I haven’t been stabbed by Catherine. Couldn’t be going better,” Sean told fans in another update.

The Bachelor star also joked that the passage of time didn’t help his case in some instances.

“Apparently, ‘It was seven years ago’ is not a valid defense in my house and I’m still an idiot,” he tweeted.

Near the end of the special, the star joked about his seven-year relationship with the woman who would eventually become his wife.

“I’m starting to think this Catherine girl has a chance,” he wrote.

As The Bachelor special aired, Sean, who married Catherine in an ABC televised wedding in 2014, shared a photo of him holding the couple’s 5-month-old daughter, Mia. The lovebirds are also parents to sons Samuel, 3, and Isaiah, 2.

In the caption to the daddy-daughter pic, Sean joked that when he says his nightly prayers he always prays that his kids won’t ever find out how mommy and daddy met.

In comments to the post, Bachelor fans raved about Sean and Catherine’s adorable relationship and how far they’ve come since his season of the rose-filled reality show first aired in 2013.

Earlier this week, Catherine admitted that she had low expectations when she signed on to The Bachelor because she thought she was cast on the show simply because she was a person of color. In an Instagram post, Catherine told fans she assumed she wasn’t Sean’s type, but ultimately walked away from the show with a fiancé and newfound faith.