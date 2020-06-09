Vinny Guadagnino Recalls Instant Connection With ‘Double Shot At Love’ Contestant

Will he and Maria Elizondo rekindle their spark in Las Vegas?

Vinny Guadagnino recalled the instant connection he shared with A Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny contestant Maria Elizondo from the moment they met during Season 1 of the reality television dating show. He and castmate Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio spoke about the sparks between the twosome during a promo for Season 2 of the series. In a video clip uploaded to the show’s Instagram page, Vinny and Pauly watched the moment Maria was introduced to the rest of the cast, as well as some memorable times the two shared throughout the show.

During their first conversation, Vinny and Maria bonded over some seriously strange topics and reveled in their oddball attempt at small talk with one another.

“When you find two people that are bad at small talk, you actually have really good conversations,” recalled Vinny in the Instagram clip.

The video continued with Vinny comforting Maria after she became upset while visiting his Staten Island home. It also showed Season 1’s biggest upheaval, when the women were asked to take a lie detector test, and Maria was clearly nervous.

Despite their obvious connection, Maria was sent home by Vinny during the competition. At the time, he felt she was not open and honest enough with him. Vinny would eventually pick Alysse Joyner as his girlfriend at the close of the first season of the series, but the couple would break up before the show’s finale as they were unable to sustain their secret, long-distance relationship.

During Season 2 of the series, Maria returned along with Brittani “B-lashes” Schwartz, Derynn Paige, Marissa Lucchese, Nikki Hall, and Susan “Suzi” Baidya, reported MTV. The series begins on Thursday, June 11. Instead of a straight dating show, Season 2 features the group as they live together in Las Vegas. As the season goes on, viewers will see if sparks develop naturally between Vinny, Pauly, and the contestants.

Fans of the series are excited by Pauly and Vinny’s quest to find a lasting relationship. They are hopeful that the longtime stars of Jersey Shore will end their reigns as the perennial bachelors of the series and move into committed unions. They are also hopeful for Maria and Vinny to rekindle their relationship.

“I still think Maria for Vinny. I think she would be wifey for him if he actually wanted to settle down and find a wife,” observed one follower of the series.

“Maria is incredible. Even I have a crush on her,” stated a second fan.

“I just love Maria and I love Vinny and Maria together, they had so much chemistry. Is it time for the show yet? I can’t wait!” said a third viewer.

“I remember when she walked through the doors. I said damn. Lol,” stated a fourth user.