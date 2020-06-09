Tarsha Whitmore Rocks Light Denim Shorts & Cropped Top In Chic New Photo

Earlier today, Tarsha Whitmore shared a sexy new selfie with her 841,000 Instagram fans, one that showed the model in a chic and sexy outfit. The post included a simple caption with only an angel emoji and no words.

In the photo, Tarsha faced her backside toward the camera. She looked over her shoulder with parted lips and a sultry gaze. The model arched her back slightly and bent her arm at her elbow, tucking both hands into her back pockets. A geotag in the photo indicated that Tarsha was in Gold Coast, Queensland — where she has been snapping most of her social media shares in recent weeks.

The Aussie beauty opted to pose in a parking garage, which may seem like a surprising choice, but fans who follow her know she’s posed in the same space many times before. The concrete structure was simple, and a few rectangular lights could be seen on the ceiling. It also was filled with several massive poles that had green paint on the top. She sported a casual outfit that highlighted her fit figure. The silhouette of her chest was also visible in the shot.

She rocked a cropped top that appeared to have ribbing on its body. The garment was long-sleeved and fit snug on her arms and waist. The piece seemed to be tattered on the bottom and hit a few inches above her waistband, leaving her toned tummy on display.

Tarsha added a pair of light-wash denim jean shorts on her lower half. Her tanned legs were on display, and the light color of the garment helped accentuate her bronze skin. It fit tightly on her waist and helped emphasize her tiny midsection.

Tarsha rocked a simple silver necklace that has been a staple piece in many of her looks. She added a white clutch with small textured squares patterned into its fabric. Tarsha parted her honey-highlighted locks with a middle part, and a few pieces fell near her eye. Her look was glamorized with a beautiful face of makeup that seemed to include her typical application of thick mascara, blush, highlighter, and lip gloss with a shimmer.

The model’s most recent upload has generated a lot of buzz with her many followers. The post has already earned 5,000 likes and over 200 comments in less than an hour.

“Right stop it now, you’re not giving us a chance,” one follower exclaimed alongside a single red heart emoji.

“You’re so stunning,” a second fan complimented.

“So this whole time I been trying to meet girls at the supermarket, when really it’s the parking garage y’all are all at lol,” a third Instagrammer joked.