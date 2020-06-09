Alessandra Ambrosio Gets Soaking Wet In A Red Bikini In Underwater Photos

The ex-Victoria's Secret Angel channeled her inner mermaid in a red-hot bikini look.

Alessandra Ambrosio proudly put her fit bikini body on show this week as she slipped into a skimpy red two-piece and swimsuit to raise awareness for World Oceans Day on Monday (June 8). The lingerie and swimwear model stunned her followers with a multimedia Instagram upload to celebrate the annual day, which aims to highlight the important role the world’s oceans play in our daily lives.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel — who recently flaunted her supermodel body in a very tiny bikini during a beach photo shoot — kicked things off as she channeled her inner mermaid while she snorkeled near the sea bed. The underwater snap showed the mom of two in her bright red swimwear, which was likely taken from her own swimwear brand, called Gal Floripa.

The mom of two wore a pair of large light blue diving fins on her feet as she glided through the ocean. Her flawless supermodel body was on full show as she stretched both of her arms out behind her. Her long, brunette hair also flowed in the water.

She bent her right leg slightly to kick her way through the ocean.

Alessandra rocked what appeared to be a red-hot slinky swimsuit, which was very high-cut at the bottom to show off plenty of her toned booty and her uber-long legs.

The second media in the upload was a video, which showed Alessandra while she swum with the ocean life. She got close to dolphins and several species of fish, this time in a fire engine red bikini.

She appeared to wear the same sizzling two-piece in the third and final media in the upload. That was a photo of the beauty as she flashed even more skin in her swimwear while still under the water.

She got close to what appeared to be a very large sting ray while she wore a bright red bikini, including a tiny pair of bottoms with a ruffled strap over her hips. She kept things matching with a bikini top in the same fiery color which perfectly highlighted her seriously slim middle.

Alessandra had a snorkel on her face and wore a pair of black and white fins to make her way through the water.

In the caption, the supermodel shared an inspiring message about taking better care of our oceans.

In her lengthy message, she told her 10.3 million followers in part that it was our “individual and collective duty” to make sure we use the ocean’s resources “sustainably” and she urged fans to do a little more. Her upload has received more than 54,000 likes in 15 hours.

The latest look at the star in her bikini came shortly after the star, who hung up her Victoria’s Secret Angel wings in 2017, shared a number of her own bikini snaps to Instagram over the weekend. That time, Alessandra sunbathed by a swimming pool in a shimmery blue two-piece from her own line.