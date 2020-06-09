Kyle Richards Celebrates Youngest Daughter Portia’s Graduation With Sweet Family Photos

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star says goodbye to the school her daughters have attended for the past 16 years.

Kyle Richards is celebrating her daughter Portia’s graduation. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared photos of her youngest daughter wearing a blue graduation cap as she said goodbye to a school that has been part of her family since her husband, Mauricio Umansky, was a little boy.

In a slideshow posted to Instagram, Kyle shared photos of a beaming Portia, 12, posing in a white dress and matching sneakers as she stood outside of the balloon-adorned playground at her school. Other images showed Portia getting a hug from her older sisters — Sophia and Alexia Umansky — as a proud Kyle smiled in a group selfie.

Another pic showed Portia in the arms of her dad and later posing with her eldest sister, Farrah Aldjufrie. A final photo showed Portia at home blowing out the candles on a delicious-looking chocolate ice cream cake roll.

In the caption to the photos, Kyle noted that the religious day school that Portia graduated from was the same school that Mauricio attended when he came to the U.S. from Mexico as a young boy. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star added that three of her four daughters attended the school and that Portia’s graduation marks the end of her 16-year stint driving up to the school’s car pickup line.

Kyle added that the goodbye to the beloved school was an emotional one for the family and that they all cried their eyes out. The Bravo veteran also praised the faculty and the sense of community and love at the school.

Like many other parents of 2020 graduates, Kyle was unable to hug any of the school’s staff members goodbye due to COVID-19 restrictions. She did not elaborate on which school Portia will attend for junior high next year but noted that the school she is leaving behind only goes up to sixth grade.

In comments to the post, fans and famous friends reacted to Kyle’s photos and her daughter’s promotion to a new school.

“We will miss you and your family!” came a comment from the school’s official Instagram account. “It’s been a long time since an Umansky has NOT been in our yearbooks! Thank you for allowing us to go on this journey with Portia and all your girls.”

Kyle’s RHOBH co-star Dorit Kemsley also posted a goodbye, prompting fans to assume that Dorit’s kids must also attend the same school.

“Congratulations beautiful Portia! We’ll miss you,” Dorit wrote.

Kyle’s fashion line partner Shahida Clayton also offered the graduate congratulations, while Kyle’s sister Kathy Hilton wrote to Portia, “Congratulations my angel darling girl!”

Over the years, Kyle has shared photos and videos of her youngest daughter’s school journey. In the past, Kyle has posted shots of Portia in her school uniform as well as clips of her pulling up to the car line while playing music.