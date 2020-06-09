Nicole Thorne Ditches Her Bra, Rocks Mesh Thong & Ankle Boots For Sultry Lingerie Shot

The model bared her peachy booty for the sexy shoot, posing with her bra in hand.

Nicole Thorne sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page this morning, sharing a bootylicious photo wherein she left barely anything to the imagination in white mesh lingerie. The brunette bombshell rocked a skimpy, high-waist thong that perfectly showed off her pert derrière, flaunting her incredible figure and chiseled pins as she let herself be photographed from behind. The 29-year-old further upped the ante by taking her bra off, posing with the item in hand. The top dangled down from her fingers, revealing its gauzy design, which was just as revealing as that of the see-through bottoms.

The sexy set was from the brand, Gooseberry Intimates, which Nicole made sure to tag in her photo. The Aussie beauty accessorized the risqué outfit with white ankle boots that matched her lingerie, teasing a glimpse of her calf tattoo. She showed off the hot look while standing with her legs parted, giving off sultry vibes as she grasped her lush mane with her free hand. Her dark tresses were styled in springy curls that brushed down her bare back, leaving her shoulders on display for her audience to admire.

While her lustrous, chocolate-brown curls were certainly deserving of attention, fans appeared to only have eyes for her killer curves judging by the gushing comments that quickly piled up under her post. The pose emphasized her sculpted waist and hourglass shape, and offered a gorgeous view of her long, toned legs and round backside. Nicole also included a second snap that was more closely cropped to her perky posterior, driving followers crazy with her insane physique.

“That’s certainly one big ol’ booty,” remarked one person, expressing their adoration for the Australian model with a heart-eyes emoji.

“What a view,” agreed another follower, adding a pair of cowgirl boots emoji.

As usual, Nicole chose an elegant setting for the steamy shot, opting to pose in a stylish interior that combined modern, retro, and antique-looking elements. The décor included a sumptuous, baroque chair, whose rust-colored upholstery was mirrored by a round, mesh lamp shade visible in the opposite corner of the shot. Among the furnishings were also a dark-brown love seat and matching end table, which was decorated with a large potted plant.

A geotag identified the location of the photo as Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. The snap was taken by professional photographer Perriwinkle Photography, who has worked with Nicole in the past and to whom the model gave a shout out in her caption. The sizzling brunette summarized her saucy attitude with a playful phrase, and added a lightning bolt emoji for good measure.

The upload immediately caught the eyes of her followers, reeling in a little over 9,300 likes and 155 comments within the first two hours of going live on the platform.

“WOWZERS,” one fan wrote in all caps, leaving a heart-eyes and fire emoji.

“Those legs are incredible,” read another message, trailed by two fire emoji.

The update comes just one day after Nicole stunned followers with another underwear shoot, going braless under a semi-sheer top.