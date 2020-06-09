Cardi B Stuns In Makeup-Free Bikini Video To Show Off Her Natural Hair

Cardi rocked a plunging bikini to show fans how she really looks.

Cardi B slipped into a bikini to proudly show off her stunning natural hair on Instagram this week. The rapper revealed her au naturel beauty without a stitch of makeup in a video shared to her Instagram story on Monday (June 8) as she gave her 67.6 million followers a look at how her hair really looks two days after it’s been blow-dried.

In the clip, which can also be viewed via The Daily Mail, Cardi stood in a white bikini top as she told fans, “This is really how my hair is. This is my hair texture.”

“My hair gets like this when you blow dry it and then two days later it looks puff puff like this. Even when you braid it,” she said.

The 27-year-old then explained that her gorgeous locks were “not curly,” but told fans that her 1-year-old daughter Kulture, who she shares with her rapper husband Offset, “has curls and little coils.”

Cardi — who recently joked about having to “suck in” her stomach for bikini snaps — let all of her natural beauty do the talking.

As she revealed her big, voluminous hair, Cardi’s blemish-free skin glowed as she went without her signature bold makeup style.

She appeared to ditch the cosmetics completely and stood in front of the camera in a white bikini top.

The “I Like It” rapper showed some skin in her triangle swim top, which plunged pretty low at the chest. It had a white string that wrapped around her torso and two more strings that tied around the back of her neck.

She didn’t appear to keep things matching when it came to her swimwear. Fans got only a quick glimpse at her bikini bottoms, but they appeared to be black with thin strings over both hips that were pulled up in line with her bellybutton.

Cardi also flashed her multiple body tattoos on the social media site. She showed off her large inkings on either side of her torso as she spoke to the camera with a circular mirror on the wall behind her.

But while she may have ditched the cosmetics, Cardi didn’t go without her signature manicure. The star still sported super long pointed nails in bright green on every finger.

Prior to giving fans a look at her natural locks, Cardi has made no secret of her love for wigs. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she even threw one into the crowd when she performed at London’s Wireless Festival in July 2019 and later asked on social media for the person who caught it to “DM” her and return it.