Meg Kylie Showcases Her Toned Body In A New Bikini Snapshot

Meg Kylie flaunted her incredibly toned body for her latest Instagram update. In the post uploaded today, the Australian model rocked a new swimwear set from Oh Polly that offered fans a nice view of her amazing figure.

Meg sported a skimpy bikini set that perfectly showcased her bombshell curves. The tiny sport-style top hardly contained her ample chest. The deep neckline displayed her décolletage, and the snug fit of the piece pushed her breasts up — exposing more cleavage. The base displayed a small ruched design, which accentuated her abs.

She wore the matching pair that looked like a thong. It boasted a low-cut waistline, which helped highlight her flat stomach. The V-shaped fabric hugged her slender frame securely, and the color of the swimwear beautifully complemented her tanned skin.

In the photo, the 23-year-old was photographed from her upper thighs up, seemingly standing on the balcony of her home in Perth. She placed her arms at her sides as she posed for the camera. Meg looked straight into the lens with a serious look on her face. As it was a worm’s eye view, the background showed a stunning view of the blue sky filled with clouds, as well as a small glimpse of the ocean.

For the occasion, Meg had her highlighted locks styled in loose waves. Its long strands hanging over her shoulders and back. It seemed like she enhanced her beauty with a full face of makeup. She appeared to wear well-defined eyebrows, a hint of blush, and some lipstick. Her sunglasses made it hard to determine her eye makeup. She accessorized with a gold necklace and nothing else.

In the caption, she simply dropped a purple heart emoji and tagged her outfit sponsor, Oh Polly. She also tagged the brand, as well as their sister account, Oh Polly Swim, in the picture.

A lot of Meg’s fans and followers went wild for the new addition to her feed. As of this writing, the latest share has racked up more than 15,900 likes and 140-plus comments. Many of her online admirers dove into the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her impressive physique.

“Wow! You are so hot,” one of her fans commented, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“I like this set, though I don’t think I will look as good as you. You are stunning!” another admirer gushed.

“Your swimsuit is attractive, and I like the glasses. It’s a vibe,” a third social media user wrote.