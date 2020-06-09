Lindsay Arnold Shows Off Tiny Baby Bump & Long Legs In Family Snap

Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold showed off a tiny baby bump and her long legs alongside her immediate family via a sweet snap that demonstrated just how close the Arnold clan is. As she posed alongside her husband, parents, friends, and sisters, the television personality took to Instagram to share a fun series of two photos. In the photo’s caption, she revealed to her followers some of her core beliefs.

Lindsay, second from the right and standing alongside her husband Samuel Cusick, looked stunning in the photo. She wore a Lake Powell T-shirt in a powder blue color, which coordinated with the rest of her family’s getaway fashion. Lindsay sported a pair of shorts for the pic and her tiny baby bump was clearly visible as she smiled brightly for the camera.

The remainder of the Arnold clan also was seen in the photo, including Lindsay’s sisters Jensen, Rylee, and Brynlee, parents Mindy and Josh, and two close family friends.

The family visited Lake Powell for their getaway. Lake Powell is a man-made reservoir featuring Rainbow Bridge & other rock formations. It is located on the Colorado River between Utah and Arizona. The family hails from Utah so the trip would be considered local.

The group took the mini-vacation, which Lindsay said was five days in length, to celebrate their family unity and her sister Rylee’s 15th birthday. In the photo’s caption, the dance pro spoke of her thanks for the life lessons taught to her by her parents. These included care and acceptance for all people regardless of their differences.

In the first pic, the family appeared to be grouped together on what seemed to be the bow of a boat. Large panes of glass were seen behind the group and a wheel used to turn the boat was positioned directly behind Samuel.

Most of the clan was barefoot. Everyone showed off golden tans and lots of legs as they smiled for the group image.

The second photo featured the family as they snuggled close together. They were all laughing and appeared happy. Fans of the dance pro were delighted by the image and shared their sentiments in the comments section of the share.

“I love your baby bump it’s so cute Lindsay,” said one follower.

“I love how you acknowledge your parents! That is so AWESOME! HBD to your baby sissy and congrats on the upcoming arrival of your baby!” stated a second fan.

“Can’t tell that you girls are dancers at all,” joked a third follower who added, “point that toe.”