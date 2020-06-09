‘Big Brother 21’ Alum Posts Cryptic Tweet That Hints She Could Return For Upcoming All-Stars Season

The prematurely evicted contestant made headlines during her short stay in the 'Big Brother' house last summer.

Big Brother fans are reacting to a cryptic tweet posted by a former cast member that could be a hunt that she’s been asked to return for a possible all-stars season.

On the heels of rumors that some Big Brother alumni have been contacted for an all-stars season for the CBS reality show’s 20th anniversary this summer, fans zeroed in on a new tweet from Kemi Fakunle, one of the contestants who was shown the door early last season.

On Twitter, Kemi posted a comment about taking “once in a lifetime ” opportunities. In comments to the post, fellow Big Brother veterans Elissa Reilly Slater and Angela “Rockstar” Lantry responded with affirmative comments and the eyes emoji, respectively.

Yupppppp ???? — Elissa Reilly Slater (@ElissaReillyS) June 8, 2020

Other fans reacted to Kemi’s cryptic tweet, with many taking it as a tease that she has been asked to return to Big Brother for an all-stars season this summer.

“I hope it means what we think it means,” one fan wrote.

“All-stars is calling your name,” another added.

“Oh my God Kemi please say this a hint you’ll be on BB22 All-stars,” a third fan added.

“I can’t wait to see you back on my screen, girl!!!!!” another wrote.

Several fans told Kemi that they’re ready to see her win Big Brother after her early elimination from the game last July.

Kemi’s time in the Big Brother house last summer was relatively short but very memorable.

In a controversial moment, Kemi was seen on the live feeds telling other contestants that a Big Brother producer told her to “act black,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

Live feed viewers also saw Kemi being bullied by fellow houseguest Jack Matthews. Not only did he berate her over the fact that she dared to put her water bottle in the refrigerator, but the alpha male was later caught on the live feeds telling another houseguest that he wanted to “stomp a f**king mudhole” through Kemi’s chest.

Following her eviction from the Big Brother game, Kemi told Gold Derby that Jack’s animosity toward her came after she made a comment about his cooking early in the game. She also noted that his obsession with hating her was “confusing.”

Big Brother Season 21 made headlines when the first three evicted and “banished” players were people of color. Kemi, the cast’s only black female, was the second contestant evicted as part of eventual winner Jackson Michie’s controversial run as Camp Counselor.