Niki DeMartino Poses In Comfy White Jumper For Latest Instagram Upload: ‘Come In Bed With Me’

YouTube star Niki DeMartino treated fans with a number of new photos of herself on Instagram.

The 25-year-old stunned in a long-sleeved white jumper with a colorful floral print on the front. DeMartino is known for sporting different hair colors and opted for orange locks with her natural dark roots still on show. She accessorized herself numerous gold necklaces and small earrings. For her makeup application, DeMartino appeared to have applied a glossy lip, black mascara, and eyeliner.

The YouTuber — who boasts more than 2.4 million subscribers — posted four images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured lying down in bed. DeMartino was photographed from a high angle and looked up at the camera lens with a pouty expression. She raised her left hand to her head and rested the other beside her. DeMartino wore her shoulder-length wavy hair down in this pic.

In the second and fourth slide, she was snapped more close-up with her locks tied up. In the second frame, DeMartino posed in front of a plain white backdrop and looked over to her left, displaying her side profile. In the fourth, she glanced over to the other side.

In the third image, she posted another pic of herself in bed. DeMartino raised both arms above her head and sported a similar pouty expression to the first shot.

She didn’t add a geotag with her upload. However, as seen in a YouTube video with her twin sister, Gabi DeMartino, she is currently spending her quarantine at home.

In the span of nine hours, her post racked up more than 68,000 likes and over 500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 3.8 million followers.

“OMG I REMEMBER WHEN THE SECOND WAS YOUR PROFILE PHOTO IN YOUR SECOND TWITTER,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Wow so pretty, best role model ever,” another devotee shared.

“You are literally the goddess of comfy,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“My fav shoot you’ve ever done! So simple,” a fourth admirer commented.

DeMartino is no stranger to wowing her loyal social media audience with her outfit posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a long-sleeved cream cardigan that she tied up from the front. DeMartino didn’t opt for any clothing underneath and paired the ensemble with skimpy white-and-yellow panties and white socks. She styled her wavy orange hair down and accessorized with rings and a couple of bracelets. DeMartino shared four snapshots of herself in her bathroom and oozed confidence.