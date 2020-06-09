Lauren Simpson Flaunts Rock-Hard Figure In New Gym Vs. Home Workout Post

Fitness model Lauren Simpson took to popular social media platform Instagram on Monday, June 8, to upload a new video post contrasting popular exercises in home and gym workouts that showed off her killer physique. The fitness trainer wore a variety of outfits throughout the video clips.

For the home workout, she was featured in two outfits. One included a white sports bra with crisscrossed straps along the upper back and high-waisted white leggings that contoured to her shapely figure and had two gray stripes up each side. She added a pair of white sneakers with multicolored accents to complete the outfit and wore her platinum blond hair pulled back in a ponytail. The second outfit consisted of a black sports bra in a halter style that left a strip of toned tummy on display. She paired the top with semi-sheer leggings and added white sneakers.

The gym workouts featured Lauren in three different outfits across five videos. One of the outfits included a hot pink bra with black straps and black elastic around the rib cage. The top was paired with matching booty shorts that ended just below her enviable backside and included ruching up the back. Another outfit was a matching white sports bra and booty shorts with black accents and black sneakers. The third outfit was a blue sports bra and leggings with a different pair of white sneakers.

With all the outfits, Lauren wore her hair in a ponytail and appeared to have made up her face with black mascara, eye shadow, and pink lip gloss. The eye was drawn to Lauren’s muscular arms, shoulders, and legs while her trim midsection and shapely backside were the highlights of each look.

The model demonstrated five different exercises and showed her 1.9 million followers how to carry each one out at home and at the gym. The differences included using a machine or workout-specific equipment at the gym, while at home she used resistance bands. The five exercises were DB Y raises vs. band Y raises; DB press vs. long band press; the seated row vs. band row; cable rear delt pull vs. band rear delt pull; and lat pulldown machine vs. long band pulldown.

Lauren’s latest post earned nearly 10,000 likes and more than 150 comments within the first day. Many of her fans expressed how much they loved her videos while leaving compliments on her figure. Others asked questions pertaining to the workouts or their own personal experiences.

“Love these videos!! Thank you,” one Instagram user commented.