Abby Dowse Flaunts Killer Curves In Poolside Bikini Close-Up

Abby Dowse is back in a bikini on Instagram, and fans are excited to see the blond bombshell putting her insane body on display in revealing swimwear once again. In today’s social media share, the Australian model rocked a two-piece set from Oh Polly, flaunting her killer curves poolside for a steamy selfie.

The upload showed Abby standing on the edge of the pool against the backdrop of the clear, turquoise water. The 30-year-old posed with one leg in front of the other, resting her hand on her thigh as she showed off her chiseled pins. Abby snapped the selfie from a high, mid-profile angle, framing it in a way that fully showcased her gym-honed figure. Her face was only partly shown in the snap, which just captured her voluptuous mouth and a few locks of hair. The posture accentuated her trim waistline and slender hip, teasing a glimpse of her pert posterior. The Aussie beauty made her caption all about her muscle gains, indicating that the shot was a fitness-centered one.

“Great physique!” one fan admired her fantastic form in the comments section.

“That’s what happens when you train with the big guy,” wrote another Instagrammer, seemingly alluding at Abby’s boyfriend, professional Australian rules footballer Zac Smith.

The model looked stunning in a pale yellow bikini that accentuated her perfect tan. Her top was a sports bra style and treated fans to an eyeful of cleavage thanks to its deep cut. A notched detail further elongated the plunging neckline, offering a peek down the highly décolleté number.

On her bottom half, Abby wore a skimpy thong, which sported a small triangular front and a tiny back held up by a wide waistband that rose just below her bellybutton. The item was incredibly high-cut, baring much of her sculpted lower body. The swimsuit’s pastel color looked flattering against her darker-toned skin, emphasizing her allover glow.

As usual, Abby heavily accessorized with an entire collection of gold jewelry, which included large hoop earrings, a chain bracelet, and a few rings on her fingers. A layered pendant necklace draped over her collar bone, sliding into her cleavage. Sunlight illuminated her décolletage, calling even more attention to her perky bust. The sizzling blonde slipped on a pair of white sneakers for comfort and finished off her look with a chic white manicure.

Her golden tresses looked tousled and appeared to be pulled up, showing off her neck. A few rebel tendrils framed her face, drawing the eye to her pursed lips.

Judging by the flurry of compliments that quickly amassed under the photo, followers appeared to have fallen in love with the hot look. As of this writing, the post has been live for a little over an hour and has already racked up more than 14,500 likes and close to 320 comments.

“The cut of that top is amazing on you,” gushed one person, leaving heart-eyes and fire emoji.

“Lovin’ the color,” penned another admirer, followed by a pair of sunshine and glowing-star emoji.

In a previous post, Abby traded in the beach-babe look for a cozier style, going braless under a strapless purple romper for an indoor snap. That photo has been liked over 40,000 times since it was shared.