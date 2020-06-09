Bella Thorne Poses For A Sexy Pride-Themed Photo Shoot: ‘I Am Proud Of Who I Am’

Bella Thorne shared several new pics from her sexy pride-themed photo shoot on Monday, much to the delight of her 23 million followers.

According to Bella’s photographer, Sydney Claire, who also shared the set on her own Instagram page, the shoot was conducted via FaceTime for Fox Entertainment’s Pride Campaign. Bella also tagged hair and makeup artist Kris Chelle, although she specified that she did her own makeup for the photographs while Chelle did her hair.

The Assassination Nation actress wore a bright orange bralette and a matching orange long-sleeved jacket with fur trim. She paired her top with electric blue shorts with an orange waistband and a peace sign zipper. She accessorized her fantastic outfit with a thick silver necklace characterized by chunky pendants along with several rings, bracelets, earrings, and a wristwatch.

Such a vibrant ensemble called for equally eye-popping makeup, which Bella created herself. She lined her eyes with orange eyeliner in dramatic winged fashion, and then it looked like she filled in the rest with a mixture of gold and yellow shades. She used similar colors on her lips.

It also seemed like Bella used tiny jewels in the inner corners of her eyes to add more bling. As a final touch, her fingernails were painted varying shades of gold and deep green. Her hairstyle was a half-up, half-down look, with some of her hair pulled into high pigtails, and the rest left down to trail down her sides and back. A few of her tendrils were left loose to fall across her face.

The first photo of the bunch showed how the photo shoot was conducted with Bella posing provocatively for the camera. The photographer crouched down in front of her with the smartphone attached to a selfie stick of some sort.

FaceTime was set up on the screen, and the cameraperson appeared to hold a crystal or prism of some sort in front of the lens to create a rainbow effect on the photographs.

The second Instagram image showed a close-up of Bella holding the translucent gem in front of her to reflect her and to cast a rainbow ray of light across her face. In the third pic, the 22-year-old opened her mouth in a silent scream.

It appeared the camera moved for the fourth image to show Bella from the ground looking up, showcasing her toned stomach and underboob. The final three pictures in the photo shoot were more close-ups of the stunner in various poses as she maneuvered the crystal around her and made various playful facial expressions.

Her fans went wild over the new uploads, and her post quickly garnered over 867,800 likes and more than 2,700 comments.