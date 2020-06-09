Instagram Model Julia Muniz Shows Off Her Tanned Body In Lime Bikini For Latest Update

Instagram model Julia Muniz put her athletic figure on display for her latest upload. She shared five different snaps from time spent in the ocean which included a shot in a lime bikini and another in a black bikini.

The Brazilian model is well-known for her surfing skills, and in this five-photo post she discussed her love for the ocean. In the first photo, Muniz was photographed in the water near the edge of a dock. She was enjoying the crystal-clear water and her long brown hair was soaked as she tilted her head back.

Muniz rocked a lime-colored swimsuit that showcased her slender body. Her top had a hoop which connected in the middle, and the bottoms had two hoops that connected the side straps. She appeared to have painted her nails a matching lime color. The suit offered fans a glimpse of her toned stomach and cleavage, and her tanned skin popped against the bright suit.

The 21-year-old was shot underwater for the next pic. She rocked a scuba suit and face mask as she handled coral reef. For the third photo, Muniz shared a selfie she took while on a surfboard in the ocean alongside her boyfriend, Jack Robinson. Her hair was slicked-back wet for the pic and she flashed a giant smile for the camera. In the last photo, the model was seen swimming underwater next to a stingray. She wore a small black bikini with thong bottoms that highlighted her curvy backside. Muniz included a lengthy caption in honor of World Oceans Day and urged her fans to do their best to preserve the oceans. The surfer asked others to come up with five daily routines that would conserve water.

Many of the model’s 755,000 Instagram followers turned out to show their support for the eco-friendly post, as over 16,000 of them found their way to the “like” button. Muniz’s replies were flooded with heart and wave emoji. Fans complimented her pics, and thanked the model for the post.

“Thank you so much for your support!” charitable organization 4ocean wrote from their official Instagram account.

“What a dream,” one fan commented while adding three heart-eye emoji.

“The best place with the best peeps,” another replied.

“Gorgeous,” an admirer commented alongside a heart emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Muniz flaunted her assets in a tight-fitting brown halter top. She uploaded two snaps in the outfit which treated fans to a view of her curves and her flawless face. That upload earned more than 56,000 likes and 400 comments.