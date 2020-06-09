‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Wednesday: Drunk Sally Gives Stephanie A Haircut & Lists Demands

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Wednesday, June 10 features two of the greatest leading ladies on daytime television. Susan Flannery, who played Stephanie Forrester, and the late Darlene Conley, who played Sally Spectra, will provide comedic relief in a must-see episode that dates back September 16, 2003, per Soap Central.

This week, The Bold and the Beautiful is giving fans what they want. In the seventh week of airing classic episodes, due to production being stopped because of the coronavirus epidemic, fans will finally get what they have been asking for. This particular episode focuses on the strange rivalry and friendship between Sally and Stephanie. Their larger-than-life characters were the backbone of the show for many years, and longtime fans will have a chance to reminisce about these two greats.

Brooke Taunts Stephanie

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) flaunted her engagement ring to Stephanie. In the previous episode, Ridge Forrester (then – Ronn Moss) threatened to cut his mother out of his life if she didn’t stop her negativity toward Brooke. Scared that Ridge would follow through, Stephanie apologized to Brooke.

As soon as Ridge left the room, Stephanie told Brooke that she would never accept her into the family. Brooke begged Stephanie to let go of the past, but Stephanie remained adamant.

Sally Gives Stephanie A Haircut

In one of B&B’s most hilarious scenes to date, Sally and Stephanie got drunk. Stephanie was upset because Ridge was going to marry Brooke, while Sally had lost her company. Ridge had renamed Spectra Fashions for his bride-to-be, Logan Designs.

Stephanie shared the news that Ridge refused to give back Sally’s company. So, the two women decided to drink. While drowning their sorrows, Sally had the bright idea that Stephanie needed a makeover to win back Eric Forrester (John McCook). Luckily for Stephanie, Sally would cut her hair for her.

A clip of the soap opera scene shows that chaos and comedy ensued.

Sally shared that if the “rag trade” dried up, she could always be a mortician. So, she dumped a pot plant on Stephanie’s hair and started cutting.

Sally Lists Job Demands

Stephanie generously offered to give Sally a job. However, the redhead had quite the list of demands. She needed her own office with a window, her own big male secretary, and a Jaguar. Stephanie nonchalantly declared that it was a “done” deal.

Afterward, Sally gave Stephanie a compact mirror to check out her new hairdo. Stephanie looked at herself and Sally’s handiwork and gave her verdict.

“You know, it looks a little hip-hop, don’t you think?” Stephanie said.