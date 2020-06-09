Derek Chauvin’s Bail Is Set At $1.25 Million, Former Police Officer Charged In Death Of George Floyd

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of George Floyd, has officially had his bail set at $1.25 million, according to CNN.

Judge Jeannice Reding officially declared the bail and said if he did post it, he would be supervised.

That said, his bail could potentially be lowered if he agrees to certain “conditions that include appearing for all future court appearances, does not work in a security capacity, and does not possess firearms or retain a firearms permit, Reding said,” the article continued.

J. Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao, and Thomas Lane were the other three cops present while Chauvin held his knee against Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes. They were also arrested and are being held on $1 million bails, which can be lowered to $750,000 if they meet the aforementioned conditions.

CNN said they are next expected to appear in court on June 29, as is Chauvin.

Considering the high-profile nature of Floyd’s case, one that has triggered an outpouring of protests nationwide, it is not surprising that Chauvin’s bail is set at such a high number.

For the bail hearing, Chauvin appeared via video link at the Hennepin County District Court. He was seen wearing handcuffs, an orange jumpsuit, and a blue mask, CBS News reported.

“The defendant placed his knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck for approximately nine minutes. The death of Mr. Floyd has had a strong reaction in the community, to put it mildly,” said prosecutor Matthew Frank.

Chauvin has been charged both with second-degree manslaughter, second-degree murder, and third-degree murder. He is currently being held at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights.

On social media, the reactions to Chauvin’s bail being set were mixed. Many Twitter users felt that accused murderers should not even have the option to pay bail for early release from jail.

Others suggested that a $1.25 million bail was still not high enough, especially if he agrees to the conditions that lower the amount to $1 million. They also suggested that the other three police officers involved should also be denied bail.

“That’s all? He should be kept in jail until his trial. There have been countless others that have been denied bail for much less serious crimes. Another reason to keep protesting the racism in this country,” wrote one person.

Since Floyd’s death, protests have broken out worldwide, leading to vocal outcries for police reform. In some locations, protestors have begun tearing down Confederate monuments and statues.