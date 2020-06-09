Fox Sports Host Holly Saunders Flaunts Her Curves In Skintight Catsuit

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders flaunted her curves while walking on a college campus for her latest Instagram update. Her assets were on display in a skintight catsuit, and in her caption she joked about sending her fiance back to school.

The Michigan State University alum looked ready for class in her recent post. Sonders was photographed walking up a set of steps outdoors on a campus. There was nobody around as she looked directly into the camera for the full-body shot. She wore her long auburn hair down with loose curls and swept to the left side of her head.

Sonders had a fierce look across her beautiful face. She had a black backpack slung over her right shoulder, and a black watch on her left wrist for the studious snap. The 32-year-old rocked a skintight tan-colored catsuit that hugged onto her body and accentuated her curves. Sonders wore a pair of knee-high tan boots that appeared to be suede. She also sported a gold necklace and hoop earrings to complete the ensemble. The outfit offered fans a view of her athletic legs and ample assets. In her caption, the TV personality joked about re-enlisting her fiance Dave Oancea – who is best-known as “Vegas Dave” – in college. The fitness model asked if any of her followers would be willing to tutor him.

Many of Sonders’ 475,000 Instagram followers showed their appreciation for the snap, as more than 7,600 of them hit the “like” button in just over 8 hours after the post went live. She received over 200 comments as fans responded to her cheeky caption. Multiple followers joked about potentially tutoring the model’s fiance.

“Going to get my MBA. (massive bank account),” Vegas Dave replied along with two money bag emoji.

“He could probably open his own university. Get the degree and build his own,” a follower wrote.

“I would but I’m not very smart. If he ever needs help with a bottle of vodka I’m your guy,” another joked.

Several Instagram users left snide comments about Vegas Dave and offered to take his place, but a few fans came to the couple’s defense.

“Whatever the Haters say to you don’t care I love when couple support each other,” a female fan commented.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Sonders posted a snippet of an interview with Hollywood Life. The couple spoke about all the online hate they receive and how they have grown immune to it. Vegas Dave said there were “betting odds” on when the two would break-up.