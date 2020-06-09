NFL Rumors: Colin Kaepernick Reportedly ‘In The Best Shape Of His Life’ And Training Every Day

Despite the fact that he remains unsigned after three seasons away from the NFL, Colin Kaepernick is reportedly training hard and doing so as if he was preparing to play for one of the league’s 32 teams in the 2020 season.

Citing unnamed sources, TMZ Sports wrote that Kaepernick is training on a daily basis, going to the gym, and practicing in the field, essentially “busting his a** as if he’ll be on an NFL roster” this year. One source was quoted as saying that the former San Francisco 49ers signal-caller is currently “in the best shape of his life” despite his long absence from pro football.

As recalled by NBC Sports Bay Area, Kaepernick drew controversy during the 2016 season, when he decided to start kneeling during the singing of the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality. He has remained unsigned since March 2017, when he entered free agency after opting out of his contract with the 49ers, and this has led to allegations that the NFL blackballed him over his protests. The league was also called out late last month after Kaepernick’s status on its website was briefly changed to “retired,” though he is now listed correctly as an unrestricted free agent.

Carlos Hyde wants Kap back pic.twitter.com/Cz73yg2hjw — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 9, 2020

While Kaepernick’s situation has remained unchanged despite a late-2019 workout and various rumors linking him to teams in need of a quarterback, NBC Sports Bay Area observed that the recent protests in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death have “brought new attention” to the former 49ers star’s actions from the 2016 season. TMZ Sports also brought up comments made by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell last week, where he suggested the league didn’t properly handle “peaceful protesters” — seemingly a reference to Kaepernick and other players who kneeled during the national anthem.

“If Kaepernick is going to get another chance to play in the NFL, he’s making sure he’s ready for the opportunity,” the former outlet wrote.

Although there have been no recent rumors linking Kaepernick to any NFL team, TMZ Sports cited multiple individuals, including Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, who recently told the publication that the 32-year-old could be a “good fit” for the Seattle Seahawks, who currently have seven-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson starting behind center. Seahawks running back Carlos Hyde, who had previously played in San Francisco alongside Kaepernick, was quoted as saying that the NFL should “[sign] Kap back” if it wants to prove how committed it is to make things right by peaceful protesters.