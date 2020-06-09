Polina Malinovskaya Poses Nude In A Bubbly Bathtub

Russian model Polina Malinovskaya shared a tasteful nude pic with her 1.7 million Instagram followers on June 8.

The stunner posed for a pic from her bathtub. She leaned on her side with her hands against the bottom of the tub to keep her upper half propped up. Using careful positioning, Polina managed to showcase the majority of her backside and lower torso, but maintained her modesty by hiding her breasts and nether regions. That said, she did give her fans a slight glimpse of her sideboob.

It was hard to tell if the model set up her camera above her on her own or if someone else was taking the snap for her. She peered into the camera by looking behind her with her chin settled in the dip between her neck and shoulder.

Polina’s bright blue eyes looked particularly stunning in the pic. It appeared she was wearing a very minimal amount of makeup, though she may have been makeup-free as well. It looked like she may have added a little bit of gloss to her full pink lips. Her skin was practically glowing, although that may have been due to the flash from her camera. She tied her long blond hair into a messy bun on top of her head.

Aside from the water and the perimeter of her tub, there was nothing else visible in the background beyond a few bubbles that may have been from her soap or bubble bath liquid.

Polina kept her caption simple with nothing but a chainlink emoji.

Her fans went wild over the sexy pic and the post eventually garnered over 212,400 likes and almost 1,000 comments. Dozens of her fans could not think of the right words to describe the image, so they opted instead to use emoji to express themselves.

A few admirers said she looked like a “mermaid.”

“So beautiful,” fellow model Abby Dowse commented.

“BUT IS THERE A GIRL IN THE WORLD MORE BEAUTIFUL THAN YOU? ACCORDING TO ME NO,” wrote one Italian speaker, according to a translator.

“Extremely sexy and beautiful! May I join you, honey?” another user asked, alongside a lengthy string of adoring emoji.

“My lord, you are truly amazing. It looks like there is room in that tub for more,” quipped a third admirer.

“Perfect girl,” a fourth Instagram user chimed in.

A couple of days ago, The Inquisitr reported that Polina had posed in a tight nude bodysuit while in Moscow. The attire hugged her curves and accentuated her trim figure.