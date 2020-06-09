Brazilian Model Amanda Franca Displays Voluminous Cleavage In Off-The-Shoulder Peasant Top

Amanda Franca flaunted her amazing figure on Instagram recently. She wore a revealing outfit that showcased her voluptuous figure and style.

Amanda took to social media at the beginning of the week. A translator was used to translate her Portuguese caption which seemed to indicate that her week started with a bang. She was grateful to have a busy week scheduled after a long vacation.

The Brazilian model stunned in an off-the-shoulder peasant crop top. She flaunted her voluminous cleavage in the mint green top that displayed her décolletage to perfection. The fitted top clung to Amanda’s busty assets and exposed her washboard abs. She flaunted her ripped stomach and minuscule waist in the outfit, much to the delight of her fans. The crop top had three-quarter puff sleeves, in contrast to the rest of her tight-fitting outfit.

Amanda paired the crop top with a pair of skintight leather leggings. The tights showed off her luscious booty, thick thighs, and long legs. The pants seem to be sculpted to her lower body and had a brown stitch detail on the side seam.

The social media influencer styled her hair in a side-part and allowed her blond tresses to cascade down her shoulder and back. She wore a pair of earrings and a ring on her middle finger. Amanda also rocked a pair of strappy nude sandals.

Amanda posed in front of a store. She stood on a tiled staircase, raised her knee, and leaned her booty against the metal handrail. Green shrubbery grew in abundance next to the stairs, while a pot plant rested in front of the entrance. She gazed into the distance while slightly parting her lips.

The model regularly updates her Instagram feed with sexy snaps and selfies. Her consistency has paid off and she has accumulated a fan base of over 667,000 fans on Instagram alone. Her followers also loved this particular image and more than 5,000 of them have already liked it. Many also took to the comments section to express their thoughts about Amanda’s latest post. The vast majority of her fans engaged with her by posting heart, flame, or various other emoji to show her how much they loved the photo.

“You always look good,” one fan complimented the model.

Another fan raved about Amanda’s look.

“Cute! Cute! Cute! Cutest in the world,” they gushed about Amanda’s appearance.

A third Instagram follower seemed to be quite taken by the snap and waxed lyrical.

“Wow, beautiful looking woman, dream lovely,” they raved.