Brazilian Model Amanda Franca Displays Ample Cleavage In Off-The-Shoulder Peasant Top

Amanda Franca flaunted her amazing figure on Instagram recently in a revealing outfit that showcased her voluptuous figure and unique style.

Amanda took to social media at the beginning of the week. A Google translate revealed that her caption, written in Portuguese, indicated that her week started with a bang. She was grateful to have a busy schedule ahead after a long vacation.

The Brazilian model stunned in an off-the-shoulder peasant top. She flaunted her ample cleavage in the green shirt that displayed her décolletage to perfection. The crop top clung to Amanda’s busty assets and exposed her washboard abs. She flaunted her ripped stomach and slim waist in the outfit, much to the delight of her fans. The top had three-quarter-length puffed sleeves whose volume stood in contrast to the rest of her tight outfit.

Amanda paired the crop top with a pair of skintight pants. The bottoms showed off her luscious booty, thick thighs, and long legs. The pants seemed to be contoured to her lower body and had what appeared to be mini cut-out details up the leg.

The social media influencer styled her hair in a side-part and allowed her blond tresses to cascade down her shoulder and back. She wore a pair of earrings and a ring on her middle finger. Amanda also rocked a pair of strappy sandals.

Amanda posed in front of a store. She stood on a staircase, raised her knee, and leaned her booty against the metal handrail. Green shrubbery grew in abundance next to the stairs, while a potted plant sat in front of the entrance. She gazed into the distance while slightly parting her lips.

The model regularly updates her Instagram feed with sexy snaps and selfies. Her consistency has paid off and she has accumulated a fan base of over 667,000 on Instagram alone. Her followers also loved this particular image and more than 5,000 of them have already liked it. Many also took to the comments section to express their thoughts about Amanda’s latest post. The vast majority of her fans engaged with her by posting heart, flame, or various other emoji to show her how much they loved the photo.

“You always look good,” one fan complimented the model.

Another user raved about Amanda’s look.

“Cute! Cute! Cute! Cutest in the world,” they gushed over her appearance.

A third Instagram follower seemed to be quite taken by the snap and waxed lyrical.

“Wow, beautiful looking woman, dream lovely,” they raved.