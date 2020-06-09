Liz Katz Reveals Plunging Cleavage In Latest Sexy ‘Stranger Things’ Scoops Ahoy Cosplay

The Instagram model Liz Katz stunned her 1.2 million followers with her latest cosplay post. Choosing the Scoops Ahoy costume from Netflix’s Stranger Things, the model lamented that even ice cream can’t fix some of the world’s current problems.

In her latest picture, Liz sported the outfit from the ice creamery that featured in the latest season of the hit sci-fi series from Netflix. The outfit featured a short blue bolero-style jacket that had the identity badge for Robin pinned to it. In the TV show, Robin is a new character portrayed by Maya Hawke, the daughter of fellow actors Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke.

A blue-and-white striped short-sleeved top was underneath the jacket. It featured a cutout that revealed plenty of her ample cleavage. At the neckline, red piping could be seen and a red scarf was tied underneath it.

Liz wore blue shorts with white stripes at the bottom and up each side. On her head, is a white cap with the word “Ahoy” emblazoned across it in blue stitching. Leaning forward, her hands supported her on the seat below.

Her light blond locks were styled in gentle waves that cascaded down over her shoulders. Soft makeup in what appeared to be pink hues highlighted the cosplayer’s eyes and flawless complexion. On her lips, there seemed to be a pale shade of pink lip gloss.

The cosplay sensation was sitting on a pastel-colored padded seat. Behind her is a peach-colored backdrop. Neon lights in a scrawled writing design were also on display.

As soon as Liz posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within two hours, the image had gathered more than 30,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Oh my!” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“I don’t want to live in a world where ice cream can’t save it,” a fan said in response to Liz’s caption.

“This easily your best work, Ms. Katz,” said yet another regarding her cosplay outfit.

“Insert ‘two scoops’ joke here,” another added cheekily.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the heart-eyes and variations on the heart emoji.

The image was obviously a throwback picture as her baby bump was not prominent as it has been in her most current posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a recent snap showed off the mother-to-be in all of her pregnant glory as she wore a tiny bikini top and fitted sweat pants.