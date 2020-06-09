Jena Frumes Slays In Skimpy Black Bikini & Shows Major Sideboob

Jena Frumes looked smoking hot in a photo she just posted on Instagram. Clad in only a skimpy bikini, the model displayed major sideboob while she appeared to be lying on a beam suspended across a stream.

The model took to social media to share two pics in a multi-slide post. She showed off her enviable curves in a rather interesting location.

Jena wore a black bikini that left very little to the imagination. The swimsuit had a thick underband for added support, and spaghetti straps across the shoulders. While she only displayed a sliver of cleavage due to the position she was lying in, she showed off her ample sideboob.

Jena paired the bikini top with its matching bottoms. The thong seemed to cleave to her hips and displayed her toned thighs, hips, and luscious booty as she posed for the camera.

Of course, the bikini top and bottoms exposed Jena’s washboard abs and minuscule waist. Jena was in tip-top shape as she flaunted her lithe figure in the shot.

The 26-year-old rocked her natural hair and appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup that highlighted her eyes, cheekbones, and lips. Her only visible accessories were a pair of earrings and a ring that she wore on her middle finger.

Jena took to the outdoors for the magnificent snap. She lay on a thin strip of painted wood that appeared to stretch over a stream. In the background, a bridge, palm trees, and shrubbery flanked the water. The setting was idyllic and seemed to mirror Jena’s mood.

In the first pic, the model gazed at the camera’s lens. She put one hand on her stomach and the other behind her head as she balanced on the beam. The final shot had Jena closing her eyes while she relaxed.

Jena’s risky pose paid off as many of her fans raced to view the image. The model has a fan base of over 3.9 million followers and many of them took a liking to the photos. In fact, more than 66,000 liked it within the hour since it was posted. Many of her fans also took to the comments section to engage with the social media star.

“If you did only fall in (crying with laughter emoji),” one fan joked.

“Love your energy more than anything,” another Instagrammer complimented Jena.

A third follower responded to Jena’s caption where she talked about love.

“Love is ALL powerful, Bless,” they stated.

Jena has also been sharing the love on Tiktok. The Inquisitr recently reported that she smashed a cupcake in Jason Derulo’s face on the popular platform.