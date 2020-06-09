Jena Frumes Slays In Skimpy Black Bikini & Shows Off Some Sideboob

Jena Frumes looked smoking hot in a photo she just posted on Instagram. Clad in only a skimpy bikini, the model displayed a little sideboob while she appeared to be lying on a beam suspended over some water.

The model took to social media to share two pics in a multi-slide post. She showed off her enviable curves in a rather interesting location.

Jena wore a black bikini that left very little to the imagination. The swimsuit had a thick underband for added support and spaghetti straps over the shoulders. While she only displayed a sliver of cleavage due to her position, her sideboob was clearly evident.

Jena paired the bikini top with its matching bottoms. The thong seemed to cleave to her hips and displayed her toned thighs, hips, and luscious booty as she posed for the camera.

Of course, the bikini top and bottoms exposed Jena’s washboard abs and trim waist. She appeared to be in tip-top shape as she flaunted her lithe figure in the shots.

The 26-year-old rocked her natural hair and appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup that highlighted her eyes, cheekbones, and lips. Her only visible accessories were earrings and a couple of rings.

Jena took to the outdoors for the magnificent images. She lay on a thin strip of painted wood that appeared to stretch over a body of water. In the background, a bridge, palm trees, and shrubbery were visible. The setting was idyllic and seemed to mirror Jena’s mood.

In the first pic, the model gazed at the camera’s lens. She put one hand on her stomach and the other behind her head as she balanced on the beam. The final shot had Jena closing her eyes while she relaxed.

Jena’s risky pose paid off as many of her fans raced to view the images. The model has a fan base of over 3.9 million followers and many of them took a liking to the photos. In fact, more than 66,000 supporters liked the post within an hour of it going live. Plenty of them also took to the comments section to engage with the social media star.

“If you did only fall in (crying with laughter emoji),” one fan joked.

“Love your energy more than anything,” another Instagrammer complimented Jena.

A third follower responded to Jena’s caption where she talked about love.

“Love is ALL powerful, Bless,” they stated.

Jena has also been sharing the love on TikTok. The Inquisitr recently reported that she smashed a cupcake in Jason Derulo’s face on the popular platform.