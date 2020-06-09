Rosa Acosta Puts Buns On Display In Barely-There Red Bikini

Instagram model and ballet dancer Rosa Acosta wowed her 1.6 million followers with her recent post. Standing on a balcony while wearing a string bikini, her fans were instantly captivated.

In her new post, Rosa leaned against a black wrought iron balcony, her hands supporting her. She was positioned to be taking in the view from her vantage point. However, she instead chose to look back over her shoulder in a sultry pose.

The Instagram sensation wore a tiny red string bikini that was barely seen in the snap. The halterneck is tied across her back and the thin straps of the thong bottoms sit high on her curvaceous hips. This put her buns front and center in the shot.

Rosa’s muscular physique is also on display in the picture which has the geotag of Los Angeles/Hollywood California as well as a watermark indicating that Pedro Rolle Jr. snapped the image. The dancer’s lean arms and chiseled legs were highlighted as she gently bent one leg.

Her dark curls were not styled and wildly frame her gorgeous face in the striking photo. Needing little makeup, what she does wear only further enhances her natural beauty.

Small earrings could be seen but that appeared to be her only jewelry. On her feet, Rosa wore killer pumps with black heels. Clear straps held her footwear in place.

Behind the celebrity, other buildings were present. It appeared that they were all situated on a cliff-edge and it was likely that they all share a spectacular view as a result of this.

As soon as Rosa posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within two hours, the image had gathered 15,6000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“And what a great view it is,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Totally lovin this view Rosa. Damn,” another fan said.

“OMG, so beautiful it brings tears to my eyes,” a third person stated.

Most were captivated by the model’s curvaceous booty. However, there were others that saw beyond that.

“Them calves tho,” one person said, adding a drooling emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular was the heart, heart-eyes, and fire emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rosa recently posted some images of herself and her mother practicing their hula-hoop skills. In that photoshoot, the celebrity wore tight leggings and a strappy black crop top.