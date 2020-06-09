Rosa Acosta Puts Buns On Display In Barely There Red Bikini

Instagram model and ballet dancer Rosa Acosta wowed her 1.6 million followers with her most recent post. Standing on a balcony while wearing a string bikini, her fans were instantly captivated.

In her new post, Rosa leaned against a black wrought iron balcony, her hands supporting her. She stood as if she was taking in the view from her vantage point. However, instead of looking into the distance, she instead chose to glance back over her shoulder in a sultry pose.

The Instagram sensation wore a tiny red string bikini that was barely seen in the snap. The halterneck tied across her back and the thin straps of the thong bottoms sat high on her curvaceous hips, putting her buns front and center.

Rosa’s muscular physique was on display in the picture, which was taken in Los Angeles/Hollywood California, as indicated by the post’s geotag. A watermark indicates that Pedro Rolle Jr. snapped the image. The dancer’s lean arms and chiseled legs were highlighted as she gently bent one leg.

She did not style her dark curls and they wildly framed her gorgeous face. Needing little makeup, she seemed to sport a light glam look that only enhanced her natural beauty.

A pair of small earrings appeared to be her only jewelry. Rosa wore killer pumps with black heels and clear straps that held her footwear in place.

Behind the celebrity, other buildings were visible. It seemed they were all situated on a cliff-edge, making it likely they all shared a spectacular view.

The post proved to be immediately popular. Within two hours, the image had gathered 15,600 likes and hundreds of comments.

“And what a great view it is,” one follower wrote in the comments section, referring to Rosa’s caption.

“Totally lovin this view Rosa. Damn,” remarked another fan.

“OMG, so beautiful it brings tears to my eyes,” a third person admired.

Most were captivated by the model’s curvaceous booty. However, there were others who saw beyond that.

“Them calves tho,” a fourth user pointed out, adding a drooling emoji to their message for further emphasis.

Many of her followers just used emoji to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the heart, heart-eyes, and fire emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rosa recently posted some images of herself and her mother practicing their hula-hoop skills. In that photoshoot, the celebrity wore tight leggings and a strappy black crop top.