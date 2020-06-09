Casey Costelloe Bares Her Booty In A Red Thong Bikini While Soaking Up Some Sun

Casey Costelloe left little to the imagination in her most recent Instagram snap on Monday night. The Australian model flashed her curves while reflecting in the caption of the post about how fast time goes by.

In the racy pic, Casey looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a red bikini. The tiny top fit snugly around her ample bust and gave fans a peek at some sideboob in the process. The thin straps flaunted her toned arms and shoulders as well.

The matching thong bikini bottoms wrapped tightly around her curvy hips and tiny waist as it accentuated her round booty. Her long, lean legs were also on display in the shot. She accessorized the style with a pair of hoop earrings and some dark sunglasses.

Casey posed with her backside toward the camera. She stood thigh-deep in some crystal clear water as she looked over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face. She had both hands at her sides as she soaked up some sun. A bright blue sky and a rolling green hill were visible in the background of the shot.

Casey wore her blond hair pulled back into a messy bun behind her head. The long locks were slicked back away from her face and off her neck using a white scrunchie.

She also rocked a natural makeup look in the photo. The application appeared to include sculpted brows. She looked to complement her sun-kissed skin with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and chin.

Casey’s 804,000-plus followers wasted no time when it came to showing their support for the post. The pic garnered more than 9,200 likes within the first four hours after it was shared on her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 210 messages.

“What a beautiful view,” one follower wrote.

“Perfect girl in the world,” another stated.

“Nice babe, nice body beautiful women,” a third social media user gushed.

“Times flys [sic] fast when you have fun! You will never stop learning. Cheers beautiful girl!” a fourth person commented.

The model appears to have no qualms about showing some skin in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting racy bathing suits, tiny tops, and skimpy lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Casey recently thrilled her followers when she rocked a strapless white thong bikini. To date, that post has raked in more than 7,400 likes and over 250 comments.