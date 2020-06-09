Yanet Garcia Shows Off Long Legs In Poolside Selfie

TV host and actress Yanet Garcia showed off her enviable legs to her 13.3 million Instagram followers with her recent post. Reclining poolside, the celebrity’s long legs were the feature of the shot as her adorable dog stood close by.

The famous weather girl was shown lying on a white towel at the pool’s edge. Her body was shaded from the bright sunlight that made the water in front of her gleam. One knee was bent and the other leg was stretched out straight, her toes gracefully pointed toward the pool. It looked like Yanet had just recently put on some sunscreen as her legs appeared somewhat oiled up in the relaxed pose.

To the left of the shot, Yanet’s Pomeranian — Mamacita — could be seen also enjoying the weather. It was perched on the end on the towel and looked back at Yanet as she took the photo. Mamacita was also tagged in the caption.

The rest of Yanet’s body could not be seen beyond her smooth legs. In front of her, the pool took up a lot of the shot. Beyond that, the other side of the lounging area could be seen. Some deck chairs were situated in front of a shrubbery backdrop. These plants also created a tall privacy barrier for those enjoying the water. A large umbrella also added extra protection from the sun’s harsh rays.

Some blue sky could be seen at the top of the snap. Soft white clouds were present as was a building with large dark glass panels.

As soon as Yanet posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the image had gathered more than 45,000 likes and plenty of comments from her admirers.

Many responders simply posted “hermosa,” which translates to “beautiful” in English. However, others elaborated further.

“Very pretty,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Thigh there, how are you?” a fan said cheekily.

“Getting a nice tan there. Lovely puppy,” another person wrote, also adding some emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers seemed too overcome with emotion for words. Instead, they used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the fire, heart, and heart-eyes. The sunglasses and clapping emoji were also hugely popular and were often used in long rows.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Yanet also flaunted her curves in a flesh-colored bodysuit in a recent Instagram post, and her fans were instantly captivated by that beguiling picture.