Leanna Decker Flaunts Cleavage In Free-Flowing Dress In Breathtaking Instagram Pic

Leanna Decker stunned her followers with her latest Instagram update. She looked amazing in a loose, free-flowing dress that showed off her enviable curves in all the right places.

The model took to social media recently to showcase her hourglass figure. She also proved that sexy dresses do not need to be form-fitting because she showed off plenty of skin in a dress that skimmed her frame.

Leanna went braless in a white dress with a plunging neckline. She flaunted her bounteous cleavage and sun-kissed skin thanks to the deep V-neck style of the dress. Her décolletage took center stage in the breathtaking Instagram pic.

The ultra-feminine dress had half-sleeves that ended in a broad lace strip at the bottom. The see-through lace border formed a horizontal line across Leanna’s midriff as the dress’s top and bottom half were also joined by the delicate piece of fabric. Leanna’s waist seemed minuscule as she posed for the camera.

The social media star’s dress had buttons along the front. She untied some of the buttons to reveal a generous amount of her slim thigh and leg. The lace detail was also visible mid-thigh.

The 28-year-old styled her red hair in a side-part and allowed her glossy locks to tumble down her shoulders and back. She appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup that enhanced her facial features.

Leanna posed outside in what seemed to be a wooded area. She stood in front of a thick tree trunk with rough bark that contrasted with Leanna’s smoothed put-together look. In the background, a leaf-rich branch provided a green backdrop for the shot.

The model gazed directly at the camera and slightly parted her lips. She also tugged at her dress to reveal her leg. Behind her, the sun backlit Leanna’s ginger mane for an ethereal glow.

Leanna’s fans were crazy about the pic. She has a fan base of over 726,000 followers who appreciate her pics and videos. Leanna loves posting yoga clips, beach photos, and beautiful sexy snaps that explore the female form.

This specific image has already garnered more than 21,000 likes and was a big hit among her fan base. She was inundated with compliments as her fans engaged with her on the social media platform.

“So gorgeous (heart emoji) like an angel,” one fan gushed.

Another waxed lyrical about Leanna’s beauty.

“Wow, like a forest nymph (elf) in the morning sunshine,” they raved.

A third Instagram user teased that Leanna looked the Greek goddess of love.

“Aphrodite is you?” they complimented the model.