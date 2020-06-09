Bruna Rangel Lima Pulls Down Watermelon Bikini To Show Off Cleavage In Latest Instagram Pic

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima wowed her 4.1 million followers with her recent bikini post. Wearing a watermelon bikini top, she captioned the image, “One in a melon.”

The first image in the set showed a close up of Bruna as she tugged at her swimwear. The pale pink bikini top featured a watermelon pattern, complete with the red flesh of the fruit as well as black seeds and a green rind. Thin green straps held the bikini in place as Bruna pulled down her top to reveal more of her cleavage.

The bikini bottoms had the image of a strawberry, the colors exactly matched the top, and the straps sat high on her hips. Red piping ran around the edges of the pink swimwear.

Bruna’s golden hair was straightened and fell down over one shoulder. Neutral colored eyeshadow was worn to highlight her eyes. It also appeared that the model wore plenty of black mascara and dark eyeliner. Blusher was applied over her high cheekbones. Her lipstick matched the colors worn on her eyes and she pouted at the camera as she posed.

In the photoshoot, Bruna was standing in a kitchen. Behind her, a bright green backsplash was prominent. Above it, what appeared to be white cabinets were also dominant. To one side of the celebrity, a clear jar sat on a wooden chopping board.

The second image saw Bruna with her hands resting on the countertop as she jutted her curvaceous hips to the side. On her upper arm, a small tattoo of a butterfly could be seen.

As soon as Bruna posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within six hours, the set had garnered more than 79,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Ur so beautiful ur a true inspiration to me,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Ha I see what u did there,” a fan said in response to Bruna’s play on words in her caption.

“For some reason hungry for fruit,” said yet another.

“Omg [you’re] so beautiful and gorgeous,” another person wrote, adding several emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the heart-eyes, lips, and heart emoji. Obviously, the watermelon symbol was also prevalent.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bruna also posted a behind-the-scenes look into this photoshoot to her Instagram stories. During the video, the model was seen to bite down on a strawberry as she perched on a black stool.