Donald Trump ‘Doesn’t Represent The Whole Country’ Declares Former GOP Presidential Candidate

A former presidential candidate took to Twitter today to declare that Donald Trump only represents a specific group of Americans. For Joe Walsh, that means the president cannot bring the United States together amid the protests after George Floyd’s death while in the custody of four former Minneapolis, Minnesota police officers, and civil unrest that resulted from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Donald Trump can’t unite this country because Donald Trump doesn’t represent the whole country. He only represents the people who watch Sean Hannity every night,” tweeted Walsh.

Twitter users responded to the former congressman’s sentiment with 7,300 hitting the like button, and 1,700 Twitter accounts also retweeted it. Almost 200 people replied too. A few who left comments stated that the 2020 presidential election is the U.S. versus Trump, and they said that it is a battle that America must win.

“Not only does he not represent the whole country, he has no interest in representing the whole country. He panders to those Republicans who are his base and who glorify him. He lost the popular vote and stupidly chose to belittle and demean those voters rather than seek unity,” replied one Twitter user who spoke out against the president.

Still, others pointed out that the presumed Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, has not always been one to unite during his several decades serving in the government. Some also took Walsh to task for the policies he ran on as a congressman and president. At least one Twitter user felt that Walsh got it wrong, though, and noted that Trump represents only himself, and those who watch Fox News and Sean Hannity actually represent the president. One who responded said that he loves Trump, but has not turned on Fox News Channel to watch its host Sean Hannity in several years.

“He also represents the progression of the politics and rhetoric you ran on. This was not created in a vacuum,” pointed out one person who seemed to feel that Walsh needed to take some responsibility for the situation with Trump.

Finally, one person who replied said that neither the Republican nor the Democratic parties represent the people of the U.S. in general, and called for the Fair Representation Act.

With the protests across all 50 states, many felt that the president should address the nation, but so far, he has not done that. Former President Barack Obama spoke out last Wednesday and encouraged people who took to the streets to protest Floyd’s death to continue and vote in November, Rolling Stone reported. Lately, Trump has called for “law & order” several times, but he has not called for unity among the people of the United States. However, The Hill said that the White House is considering having the president address the nation and speak about unity sometime soon.