Donald Trump ‘Doesn’t Represent The Whole Country’ Declares Former GOP Presidential Candidate

Former presidential candidate Joe Walsh took to Twitter today and declared that Donald Trump only represents a specific group of Americans. For Walsh, that means the president cannot bring the United States together amid the various crises facing the nation in recent times.

“Donald Trump can’t unite this country because Donald Trump doesn’t represent the whole country. He only represents the people who watch Sean Hannity every night.”

Twitter users responded to the former congressman’s sentiment, with 7,300 users hitting the like button and 1,700 accounts retweeting it. The politician’s tweet also received almost 200 replies. One of those Twitter users stated that the 2020 presidential election is the U.S. versus Trump, adding that it is a battle that America must win.

“Not only does he not represent the whole country, he has no interest in representing the whole country. He panders to those Republicans who are his base and who glorify him. He lost the popular vote and stupidly chose to belittle and demean those voters rather than seek unity.”

Others pointed out that the presumed Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, has not always been one to unite during his several decades serving in the government. Walsh was also taken to task for the policies he ran on as a congressman and president.

“He also represents the progression of the politics and rhetoric you ran on. This was not created in a vacuum.”

At least one Twitter user felt that Walsh got it wrong and noted that Trump represents only himself. Instead, those who watch Fox News and Sean Hannity actually represent the president. One who responded said that he loves Trump, but has not turned on Fox News Channel to watch its host Sean Hannity in several years.

Finally, one person who replied said that neither the Republican nor the Democratic parties represent the people of the U.S. in general, and called for the Fair Representation Act.

With the protests across all 50 states, many felt that the president should address the nation. So far, Trump has not done so. Former President Barack Obama spoke out last Wednesday and encouraged people who took to the streets to protest Floyd’s death to continue and vote in November, Rolling Stone reported. Lately, Trump has called for “law & order” several times, but he has not directly addressed the need for unity among Americans. However, The Hill reported on Monday that the White House is considering having the president address the nation and speak about unity sometime soon.