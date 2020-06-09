Camila Bernal Shows Off Killer Curves In Yellow Swimsuit And Denim Jeans

Instagram model Camila Bernal wowed her 1.3 million followers with her recent post. Wearing a bright yellow swimsuit and curve-hugging denim jeans, the geotag for the set of images revealed that she was at Seaspice, which is one of Miami’s seafood restaurants.

In the first image, Camila was shown wearing a tight yellow one-piece swimsuit. Featuring boning and thin straps, her ample cleavage was on display. The model matched this with light denim jeans that sat high on her waist and hugged her curvaceous hips.

The Instagram sensation crossed one leg in front of the other as she reached up and touched her long pale fingernails to her forehead. Her locks were straightened and parted in the middle as they hung down her back.

Looking at the ground, Camila’s eyes were covered with large sunglasses. As a result of this, it was hard to discern whether or not the celebrity was wearing any makeup. However, her lips appeared to be highlighted with pink lipstick.

Camila completed the look with a chunky necklace and a small clutch bag. Behind her, a large poster of a tree could be seen hanging against slats of stained wood. Two thick steel poles were situated in front of this image but behind the model.

The second snap showed Camila staring directly at the camera. One hand reached up to hold a lock of her hair away from her face as she smiled for her intended audience. Her legs were now uncrossed as she stood with her shoulders thrown back. The new image also revealed that she was wearing high-heeled shoes with a beige-colored sole. These shoes also featured a wide clear strap over the tops of her feet. On her toes is white nail polish which matched her fingernails.

As soon as Camila posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within nine hours, the set had gathered thousands of likes and plenty of comments.

“Precious,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“You look so fab,” a fan said.

“You’re so unbelievably sweet so gorgeous,” said yet another.

“I love you,” another person wrote, also using two sparkling heart emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her adoring followers chose to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the images. By far, the most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and heart emoji.

