Kelsey Merritt Floats On Her Back In Tight Bikini In The Bahamas

Following a pair of Instagram updates that focused on the Black Lives Matter movement, Kelsey Merritt took to the platform today to share a more typical snap. She posted a throwback photo in honor of World Ocean Day, and she was photographed floating on her back in a light gray bikini.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel noted in the caption that the image was a product of a previous photo shoot she did with Sports Illustrated, and she also discussed how the dark creatures in the bottom of the water were sharks.

Kelsey tilted her head back toward the sky and smiled widely with her lips parted as she was seemingly caught mid-laugh. She left her arms out to the sides and extended her legs in front.

Kelsey’s tight swimsuit allowed her to showcase her cleavage, abs, and legs, and her top had a very low scoop neckline and black buckle accents on the straps. Her matching bikini bottoms had a very high-waisted fit with a larger buckle accent in the center.

Kelsey wore her hair down and it trailed in the water below her, and her makeup application was hard to discern, thanks to the angle of her face. She didn’t wear many accessories other than her small earrings and bracelet on her right wrist.

The picture was taken on a sunny day, and most of the model’s figure and the water around her glowed in the bright light. In the geotag, she noted that the snap was taken in the Exuma district in The Bahamas.

The post is gathering lots of steam already, even though it’s only been live for 35 minutes. It’s received over 16,000 likes, and her adoring fans also rushed to the comments section to leave these rave reviews.

“Love this so much,” gushed a social media user.

“I remember you sent me this photo!” exclaimed a second follower.

“Love the Bahamas,” gushed a third admirer.

Others were curious about her swimsuit.

“How can I know what brand you’re wearing here Love,” asked another supporter.

On April 11, Kelsey tantalized her fans with another throwback image as she talked about missing work. At the time, most activities were halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. She rocked a nude bodysuit for the professional shoot and stood in front of a completely white backdrop. Her ensemble had lacy accents that made up the bottom portion, leaving her derrière on full show. She smiled with her lips closed and wore her hair down in a middle part.