William Barr Says Trump Went To The Bunker Based On Secret Service Recommendations

On Monday evening, US Attorney General William Barr appeared to contradict President Donald Trump’s earlier comments on why he went to a bunker under the White House in the midst of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protest. Trump claimed he went to the bunker while protests raged outside in order to carry out an inspection. Barr, according to Kathryn Watson of CBS News, told Bret Baier the president went to the bunker after being urged to do so by the secret service.

While Barr’s comments contradict the president, Watson said they were made as a defense of the expansion of the White House security fence last week.

“Things were so bad that the Secret Service recommended the president go down to the bunker. We can’t have that in our country,” Barr told Baier.

When the White House was asked about why Barr and Trump’s stories didn’t seem to match, a spokesperson said they don’t comment on security protocols. The story Trump has told the media about why he visited the bunker also contradicted what sources told CBS News last week. Watson reported those sources told the organization the president went to the bunker “out of an abundance of caution.”

In an interview the day after the Trump went to the shelter, he gave a radio interview to Fox News‘ Brian Kilmeade. During that interview, Watson said the president not only contradicted the reason he went to his bunker but also the time of day. Trump said he went down “for a short period of time” in order to inspect the area. He added he went down “sometime during the day.”

Reports from White House sources, as well as Barr, said he went down as the protests outside heated up during the night. During the radio interview, Kilmeade gave the president an opportunity to clarify why he went to the shelter, telling a story about 9/11 and how then-President George W. Bush was ordered to stay away from the White House. Kilmeade asked Trump if the secret service had insisted he go to the bunker against his will. Trump insisted it didn’t happen that way.

Watson also pointed out Barr’s comments to Baier came after the attorney general and the White House offered different explanations as to who ordered the removal of protesters from Lafayette Park last Monday. The protesters were cleared out so President Trump could walk to St. John’s Church. The White House recently told the media Barr gave the order. He then said he didn’t give the original order, but he did approve of it.