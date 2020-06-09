Daniella Chavez Pokes Out Tongue And Reveals Cleavage While Wearing Insanely Tight White Jumpsuit

Instagram model Daniella Chavez wowed her 12.9 million followers with her recent post. The celebrity showed off her cleavage while wearing a tight-fitting jumpsuit as she sat on the floor and poked her tongue out, to the delight of her fans.

Daniella wore a tight white jumpsuit with long sleeves. With a high collar and zipper, the front of the outfit was unzipped pretty low, revealing plenty of her cleavage. Holding up her phone while she snapped the selfie, the model sat on a wood floor with one hand resting between her bent legs. On her feet, she wore black and white sneakers.

It appeared that Daniella was sitting on the floor of her closet. White shelving containing other pairs of sneakers as well as a killer pair of black stilettos were situated behind her. In addition, a set of drawers had a vast selection of designer handbags on top of it. To the right of the image, further shoes in a rack could be seen.

The Instagram sensation’s blond hair was styled in gentle waves. Some of her locks were tied back but sections at the front had been left out and cascaded over her shoulders.

The celebrity appeared to be wearing pale pink eyeshadow and lipstick that highlighted her flawless complexion. She also seemed to have completed her makeup application with black mascara and eyeliner.

Daniella also sported pink polish on her long fingernails. Finally, a large ring on one finger and a delicate chain around her neck finished off her look.

Sitting tall, Daniella poked her tongue out as she stared seductively at her intended audience.

As soon as Daniella posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within one day, the photo had garnered 130,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.

“Beautiful,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Darling you look wonderful,” a second fan said.

“Dang u look great,” said yet another user.

“Wow so beautiful,” a fourth person wrote, adding a couple of emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers simply used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the heart, heart-eyes, and fire emoji. In addition, many people used a flower emoji.

Daniella often delights her admirers by posting images of herself in formfitting clothing. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently showed off some winter styles in a set of pictures posted to Instagram.